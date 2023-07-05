NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Aerospace Energy Storage Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Aerospace Energy Storage market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Meggitt PLC (United Kingdom), Kokam Co., Ltd. (Korea), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), Cuberg, Inc. (United States), NanoFlowcell (Switzerland), EAS Batteries GmbH (Germany), Sichuan Changhong Battery Co.Ltd. (China), GuangxiÂ AerospaceÂ Beidou New Energy Industrial Technology (China), Gnanomat (Spain).



Scope of the Report of Aerospace Energy Storage

The Energy storage systems which are used in aerospace applications are mainly considered under the global aerospace energy storage market. Since the demand for electric aircraft as well as spacecraft has been increased across the globe, more energy storage systems will be required for the same. Continues technological advancements in energy storage solutions are required to develop compact and highly efficient solutions. The global aerospace energy storage market is primarily segmented on the basis of type, application, technology, power source, and regions. Growing air traffic, as well as increasing government initiatives amongst the APAC countries, will lead to increased demand for energy storage systems in aerospace solutions. For instance; Korea has introduced policies for expanding incentives and applied a renewable energy certificate (REC) weight (multiplier) of 5.0 for ESS for renewable energy integration. Consequently, the country's ESS additions increased from 763MWh in 2017 to 1.8GWh in the first half of 2018 and is set to grow further over the next few years.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Lead Acid Battery, Lithium Battery, Others), Application (Aircraft, Spacecraft), Type of Power Source (Wind, Hydro, Solar, Biofuel, Geothermal, Marine), Technology (Pumped Hydro, Compressed Air, Batteries, Flywheels, Fuel Cells, SMES, Supercapacitors)



Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Compact and Portable Aerospace Energy Storage

Continues Technological Advancements in Aerospace Energy Storage



Opportunities:

Rising Utilization of Renewable Energy Sources

High Adoption of Decentralized Power Generation & Compact Energy Storage Systems



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand due to Government Initiatives and Increasing Expenditure in Aerospace Industry

Technological Advancement in enhancing the Aerospace Storage Performances



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



