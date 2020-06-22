Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Rapidly increasing air traffic resulting from worldwide expansion of the aviation sector has propelled the aerospace floor panels market with key manufactures speeding up the production of commercial aircrafts. Constituting a major portion of any aircraft's weight, floor panels need to be light for reducing the overall mass and also should be durable to tolerate the brunt of thousands of passengers or tons of cargo load over a period of time. The introduction of efficient materials and designs to manufacture lightweight panels and structures has supplemented cost savings for airlines along with meeting stringent norms mandated by aviation authorities. As such, the aerospace floor panels market has hugely transformed due to consistent focus on enhancing the quality of panels, which form an integral component of the all-round safety within the aircraft.



Several companies involved in the production of the product have been developing fire-retardant and chemical-resistant materials to ensure the safety during fire emergency periods like an in-flight fire. Consistent innovation by OEMs pertaining to improving structural weight, rigidity and strength reduction in order to replace solid metals will fuel the aerospace floor panels market growth.



Several manufacturers of aircraft like the Bombardier and Airbus have amplified their production capacity to clear backlog. The aircraft production had grown by 4% in 2017 to meet the booming demand from the consumers. Such factors shall drive aerospace floor panels market over the projected time period.



There has been a major demand for business aircraft in Africa and the Middle East on an account of massive regional expansion and the steadily rising tourism sector, which will propel the product demand.

The regional jet segment is estimated to record 5.5% growth between 2018-2024 as there will be a surge in the number of jets to fill the gap between single-aisle and turboprop long-range airplanes, which will help drive aerospace floor panels market forecast.



Aluminum honeycomb from the raw material segment is expected to record a strong growth as it exhibits a high strength-weight ratio. The product is non-absorbent, and the aluminum is 90% recyclable which helps reduce the total cost of product as well as gives extreme strength to the structural parts that improved the longevity of the components.



With the competitive cost of the product making it more preferred in comparison with other counterparts, the demand for aluminum honeycomb will increase significantly. The aerospace floor panels market from titanium honeycomb segment is currently at an emerging stage and is expected to grow due to its corrosion-resistant features.



North America aerospace floor panels market trends dominate the industry owing to the presence of aircraft manufacturers like Lockheed Martin, Bombardier, Airbus, Boeing, and Falcon. Increasing domestic air traffic will accelerate the demand for aerospace floor panels in Europe.



The region reportedly registered an increase of nearly 5% of passenger traffic in 2018 compared to the growth in 2017. Regions like Africa and the Middle East will experience major growth prospects due to the rapid progression of the prevailing tourism and travel industry.



