Albany NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Key Highlights of Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market



The global high performance ceramic coatings market was valued at US$ 8.2 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.



Read report Overview@



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-performance-ceramic-coatings-market.html



· High performance ceramic coatings constitute a group of materials with diverse compositions and properties. They are generally employed for wear resistant, corrosion resistant and high temperature resistant applications.



· Adoption of high performance ceramic coating such as thermal barrier coating is rising in automotive applications.



· Insulation using high performance ceramic coatings shorten the ignition delay period and thus lowers the fuel consumption and reduces the heat loss. Commonly used high performance ceramic coatings materials include zirconates, yttria stabilized zirconia, mullite, and alumina.



Key Drivers of Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market



· High performance ceramic coatings are advanced coatings having unique properties which help them to be used for a wide range of end user industries such as automotive, aviation, chemical equipment and medical.



· Recent studies in improving the efficiency of gas turbine engines for aerospace applications reveal the need for the high performance materials that are able to withstand high combustion temperatures.



· High performance ceramic coatings employed in aircraft engines significantly increase efficiency & fuel economy and reduce emissions. Thus, leading to rise in their consumption over the forecast period.



Request PDF Brochure@



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37931



Aerospace Industry to Give Boost to Adoption of High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market



· Rapid expansion in the automotive and aerospace industry is the key market driver of global high performance ceramic coatings market. These coatings are specifically designed to reduce heat loss from engine exhaust system components such as valves, pistons, cylinders, exhaust manifolds, turbocharger casings, exhaust headers, down pipes, and tail pipes.



· High performance ceramic coatings are generally utilized to protect metal and alloy parts from both melting and thermal cycling in aviation turbines. Recent advancements made in the material science and technology is likely to fuel the expansion of global high performance ceramic coatings market.



Lack of Skilled & Qualified Labor to Hamper Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market



· Lack of skilled labor is a key factor hampering the market. Skilled and qualified engineers and labor is required to operate the machinery and equipment that is used to apply high performance ceramic coatings.



· Most manufacturers face challenges in acquiring skilled and qualified labor required to do the desired job. Technologies such as plasma spray, PVD, CVD, and sol-gel process demand high technical knowledge.



Asia Pacific Dominates Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market



· Lucrative market opportunities provided by the automotive and aerospace industries propel the high performance ceramic coatings market in the North America region.



· The attractive aerospace industry in North America is likely to provide manufacturers in the region with immense growth opportunities in the near future.



· Automobile manufacturers operate more than 300 vehicle assembly and production plants across Europe. The automotive industry in China has been considered highly productive in the world and this is anticipated to fuel the expansion of high performance ceramic coatings market in the Asia Pacific region.



· The automotive industry in Latin America has been expanding significantly due to the rise in vehicle production with significant contribution from Mexico and Brazil. The high performance ceramic coatings market In Middle East & Africa, is in the initial stages of growth.



· However, recent advancements in technology and progress made in the automotive and aviation sector are anticipated to drive the high performance ceramic coatings market.



Fragmented Nature of Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market



· The global high performance ceramic coatings market is highly fragmented as it is dominated by small companies having partnerships with global players. Key manufacturers include Aremco Products Inc, Ceramic Polymer GmbH, Bodycote Plc, Saint Gobain S.A and Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.



· These players have a strong hold in North America and Europe due to a stable automotive industry that has focused on innovation since its inception. However, to stay ahead of the competition, companies are expected to look at developing economies to widen their horizons.