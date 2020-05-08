Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Reports estimate that the ceramic material segment in aerospace insulation market will hold a substantial revenue share of more than 52% by 2024. The ceramic materials are anticipated to emerge as a popularly used material in the aircraft, due to their steep melting temperature, high tensile strength, and impressive chemical inertness.



The increasing adoption of ceramics in aviation, defense and commercial segments along with increasing R&D activities undertaken by manufacturers will further underline the growth prospects for global aerospace insulation market.



Key Companies: 3M, BASF SE, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Evonik Industries, Hutchinson, Rogers Corporation, Triumph Group, Zodiac Aerospace



Aerospace insulation market is expected to witness exponential growth owing to the increasing demand for lightweight aircraft along with surging air traffic across the globe. Deployment of advanced materials such as spider silk and aerogel with improved hybrid properties will positively influence market growth.



It is estimated that global aerospace insulation market will reach over USD 5 billion by 2024. Apparently, the swift escalation in air passenger traffic has bound the aerospace regulating authorities across several economies to propose stringent laws regarding the use of insulating materials by commercial aircraft manufacturers to improve the operational safety.



The increasing number of electrical components in aircraft have proliferated the electric insulation segment. In this regard, electric and thermal insulation are of high significance in aircraft as they provide enhanced acoustic, thermal, fire and vibration barriers. Therefore, the requirement of effective temperature management for preventing short circuiting and overheating will reinforce the segment dominance over the coming years.



According to reports, electric aerospace insulation market share is anticipated to register a growth rate of more than 11% CAGR between 2018-2024. In addition, the emergence of low-cost carriers coupled with rising standard of living in emerging nations is encouraging the growth in air travel which has led to increased production and deliveries of aircraft.



North America region is set to emerge as one of the most lucrative regions owing to the rising demand for commercial aircraft and the presence of several aerospace insulation market players in the region. Local flights are quite common in the U.S. and Canada, where access to airports is mu better as compared to developing nations.



Numerous aerospace insulation market players are investing massively in defense aviation sector along with favorable government policies in the U.S., where defense expenditure is tremendous every year. This will considerably expand the regional aerospace insulation industry share in the near future. Reports estimate that North America will hold nearly 40% of the global share over the forecast timeline.



