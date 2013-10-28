Aerospace Jobs NC Residents Will Benefit from Are Now Available at North State Aviation

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- North State Aviation, recognized for providing some of the best aerospace jobs NC has to offer, recently announced that they have landed a new contract with their largest customer, United Airlines. As a result of this recent deal, at least 60 new jobs will be coming to the Winston-Salem area, augmenting the North State Aviation’s existing employment base of over 200 people. Right now is an ideal time for anyone in the aviation industry to apply for high paying North Carolina aviation jobs with great benefits at North State Aviation.



In another exciting new development, beginning in November, North State Aviation will be installing satellite-based technology on 160 of United’s 737 series aircraft in order to provide travelers with high speed internet access while they are flying. North State Aviation is seeking highly qualified and motivated workers to assist with the installation of this new high-tech system.



North State Aviation is currently offering jobs for aeronautical engineers and qualified licensed A&P structural and powerplant technicians and avionics technicians with FCC certification on transport category aircraft and HMV maintenance experience. North State Aviation will consider veterans with aviation maintenance experience, as well as non-certificated structural technicians and avionics technicians with a solid, verified background in maintenance and satisfactory training records. Additional experience with Boeing 737-NG generalization and familiarization training will be highly regarded.



For anyone searching for a high-quality education in careers related to flight, Aviation Triad connects people with the best flight training North Carolina has to offer, including the following schools: Davidson County Community College, Forsyth Technical Community College, Guilford Technical Community College, Randolph Community College, Rockingham Community College and T.W. Andrews Aviation Academy.



About Aviation Triad

Aviation is growing in the Piedmont Triad and demand for skilled workers is on the rise. There are many rewarding and challenging opportunities with area companies available now and in the future. Applicants can get the inside scoop on how they can make their aviation career soar. North Carolina is “first in flight,” so it makes sense that the Aviation industry is booming here. The Piedmont Triad’s favorable location, great quality of life, and broadly-skilled workforce continues to attract a growing number of aerospace and aviation-related companies. For more information, please visit http://www.aviationtriad.com.