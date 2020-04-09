Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Aerospace maintenance chemicals market is gearing for robust growth amid escalating intricacies of airframes, engines and systems. Nevertheless, rigorous fuel efficiency target set by the aviation industry has added impetus to market share. With an average improvement of 1.5% fuel efficiency annually from 2009 to 2020, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has embraced a set of targets to curb CO2 emission. Stakeholders anticipate exponential rise in air passenger traffic and aircraft flight frequencies to spur market revenue.



Amidst complication of hazardous chemicals, organic chemicals are set to rule the roost with approximately 2/3rd aerospace maintenance chemicals market share. In the current landscape, organic chemicals are increasingly used in metal cleaning applications that offer favorable results in cleaning wider range of organic soils. Prominent players are coming up with chemicals with low VOC contents which is expected to bode well in aerospace maintenance chemicals market forecast.



With reference to aircraft segment, helicopters are anticipated to witness considerable growth in the overall market due to their increasing use in search and rescue efforts. The segment is also slated to observe considerable growth owing to the mounting use of helicopters in the offshore oil and gas market.



Additionally, rising helicopter sales, to help medical facilities would augment the segment share in the market.



APAC is slated to reign supreme in the aerospace maintenance chemicals market against the backdrop of exponential rise in air passenger traffic and establishment of maintenance facilities. For instance, Bombardier Business Aircraft partnered with Tianjin Airport Economic Area (TAEA) in April 2017 with the aim of establishing a new business Jet service center in China. Sanguine prediction of IATA stating that over 50% of the new passenger traffic will emanate from APAC by 2035 has enthused confidence among stakeholders. In addition, China is set to dethrone the U.S. as the largest aviation market by 2024. These aspects have put APAC in the forefront in the geographical landscape of aerospace maintenance chemicals market.



With respect to chemical nature, organic chemicals are projected to dominate the segment share and currently represent approximately two-thirds of the overall aerospace maintenance chemicals market. The availability of many products and competitive prices are likely to be the major factors proliferating the segment growth in the market.



Metal cleaning applications utilize organic chemicals and give better outcomes in cleaning broad range of organic soils. In addition, major companies in the market are increasingly working to develop VOC content chemicals, thereby proliferating the segment outlook in the aerospace maintenance chemicals market.



All in all, the aforementioned determinants are expected to deliver a massive array of opportunities for global market players. The competitive landscape of aerospace maintenance chemicals market is inclusive of players like 3M, Aerochemicals, Aircraft Spruce and Specialty Co., Arrow Solutions, Aviation Chemical Solutions, Inc., Callington Haven Pty. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company (Dow), Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Florida Chemical, Hansair Logistics, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, High Performance Composites & Coatings Private Limited, Hypercoat Enterprises Pte Ltd., Klean Strip, KLX, Inc., Krayden, Inc., McGean-Rohco, Inc., Nexeo Solutions, LLC, NUVITE Chemical Compounds, Pexa, Shell, Sil-Mid Limited, Socomore, Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp., W.W. Grainger, Inc., Chemetall.



