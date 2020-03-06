Aerospace Materials Industry Analysis by Major Key Players - Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., DuPont, Solvay

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- Aerospace materials are materials that offer high tensile strength, high temperature tolerance, great transparency, and hard surface. Aerospace material manufacturers are preferring the use of advanced plastics, fiber composites, and several metals & alloys in aircraft that offer desired properties, thus replacing conventional metals.



The growth of the global aerospace materials market is driven by increase in demand for lightweight and efficient aircraft. In addition, upsurge in spending power of consumers and rise in air passenger traffic in emerging countries have led to increase in fleet sizes, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market. Moreover, rise in fuel costs and accompanying incentives to make aircraft more efficient act as key driving factors of the market. Furthermore, modern materials such as PEEK, PMMA, and PPS have a greater ability to resist high-altitude UV radiations as compared to traditional materials, which boost their demand across the globe, thereby augmenting the market growth. However, complex designing is hampering the aerospace materials market growth. On the contrary, development of the commercial aviation sector in emerging economies is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion.



The global aerospace materials market is segmented into type, application, type of aircraft, and region. On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into composites, metals, and plastics. The composite segment is sub-segmented into resins and fiber. The fiber segment is further classified into glass fiber-based, carbon fiber-based, and aramid fiber-based. The resin segment is subdivided into epoxy, phenolic, polyester, thermoplastics, polyimides, and others. The metal segment is further categorized into steel, aluminum, and titanium. The plastics segment is divided into PEEK, PMMA, ABS, PC, PPS, and others. The applications covered in the study include interior and exterior. The interior segment is sub-segmented into passenger seating, galley, interior panels, and others. The exterior segment is further divided into propulsion systems, airframe, tail & fin, and windows & windshields. By type of aircraft, the market is segregated into commercial, military, rotorcraft, and space. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the aerospace materials market industry include Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., DuPont, Solvay, SABIC, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Röchling, Hexcel Corporation, and SGL Carbon. These players have adopted several strategies such as new product launch, agreement, acquisition, partnership, and expansion to sustain the intense competition in the market.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global aerospace materials market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value.

Profiles of leading players operating in the aerospace materials market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.



Key Market Players:

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

PPG Industries Inc.

DuPont

Solvay

SABIC

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Röchling

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon



Table of Content:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools And Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Top Player Positioning, 2018

3.5. Pricing Analysis, 2018-2026

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Patent Analysis

3.8. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4: Aerospace Materials Market, By Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

4.2. Composites

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Fiber

4.2.4. Resin

4.3. Metals

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Aluminum

4.2.4. Steel

4.2.5. Titanium

4.4. Plastics

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Peek

4.2.4. Pmma

4.2.5. Abs

4.2.6. Pc

4.2.7. Pps

4.2.8. Others



Chapter 5: Aerospace Materials Market, By Type of Aircraft

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.2. Commercial

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.3. Military

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.4. Rotorcraft

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.5. Space

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region



More…



