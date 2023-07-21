Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Intrex Aerospace, Woodward, GE Aviation

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



JAMCO Corporation (Japan), Intrex Aerospace (United States), CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company (United States), Rolls Royce plc (United Kingdom), Woodward, Inc. (United States), GE Aviation (United States), Aero Engineering & Manufacturing Co. (United States), Aequs (India), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Engineered Propulsion System (United States),



Scope of the Report of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing

Aerospace Parts includes machining Inconel, jet engine, fan blades, aircraft braking system components, hydraulic fittings or manufacturing mil-spec electrical connectors and electronic aerospace components. Among these parts engine which makes the 20% of total cost is the most significant part that provides thrust. The technological developments in parts to save the energy costs are impelling to replace the aircraft parts. Furthermore the players are looking to expand the operation in Asia to cater the growing demand. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), Global Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market is expected to grow by 4.6% per annum to USD 118 billion by 2027 from USD 75 billion in 2017. Also, the engine segment will contribute 45% to market as compared to 42% in 2017.



In September 2019, IATA has launched IATA MRO Smart hub which is an online tool that brings transparency to the market of aircraft components and parts. It will enable maintenance, repair and overhaul providers to list items to buy and sell transparently.



In 2018, Adient, plc and Boeing announced the formation of Adient Aerospace, a joint venture that will develop, manufacture, and sell a portfolio of seating products to airlines and aircraft leasing companies.



In 2019, TransDigm Group Incorporated announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Esterline Technologies Corporation which is a supplier of products to the global aerospace and defense industry.



The Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Engines, Aircraft Manufacturing, Cabin Interiors, Equipment, System, and Support, Avionics, Insulation Components), Application (Commercial Aircraft, Business Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Other Aircraft), Distribution channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft material (Metal, Non metal)



Market Opportunities:

- Rising investments in airlines industry is boosting the market. For instance, in December 2019, France-based Safran Group has planned to invest USD 150 million in a new aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) unit in India to cater to its airline customers.



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Usage of Business Aircraft

- Growing Demand for Fleet Expansion in Developing Countries



Market Trend:

- Manufacturing of Lighter and Stronger Aircrafts

- Development of New Generation and Fuel Efficient Aircraft



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



