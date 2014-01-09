Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Aerospace Plastics Market for Fuselage, Wings and Empennage Applications in Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts, Rotary Aircrafts and General Aviation - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018", the global aerospace plastics market was worth USD 6.2 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 10.5 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of volume, the aerospace plastic consumption was 40.5 kilo tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 87.8 kilo tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2012 to 2018.



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/aerospace-plastics-market-for-fuselage-wings-and-empennage-applications-in-commercial-aircrafts-military-aircrafts-rotary-aircrafts-and-general-aviation-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html



Steady growth in the aviation industry, excellent strength to weight ratio, and increased adoption of aerospace plastics in aircraft designs are largely augmenting the growth of the aerospace plastics market. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and Greenpeace regulations that are imposed upon the production of aerospace plastics are acting as a challenge for the growth of this market. These conventions primarily monitor the percentage of greenhouse gases emitted during the production of aerospace plastics. Furthermore, the high cost of raw materials, namely PAN (Polyacrylonitrile), utilized in manufacturing the aerospace plastics are acting as a restraint for this market.



This study is a comprehensive estimation and analysis of four key end-user segments. The commercial aircrafts end-user segment accounted for 72% of market share in 2011 followed by military aircrafts, rotary aircrafts, and general aviation planes end-user segments. Aerospace plastics market is categorized into six application segments. Fuselage was the key application segment that accounted for over 28% of market share in 2011. Wings, empennage, flight deck and cabin areas are a few other key application segments estimated and analyzed in this study.



Browse Other Published Reports By Transparency Market Research at http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/transparency-market-research-14.html



In terms of volume, Europe dominated the global aerospace plastics market that accounted for more than 43.0% of the overall market in 2011. In Europe, Germany, France, the UK and Spain were the key regional markets and together accounted for more than 75% of the European market. Europe is expected to dominate the aerospace plastics market for the next five years, owing to the supportive government policies and rising investments seen in Europe over the past three years. Some of the European public bodies such as ONERA, CNES, and CNRT are inventing new materials that are in turn attracting aircraft manufacturers in this region.



The U.S. aerospace plastics market had grown at a steady rate even during economic slowdown, primarily due to reasonable demand in the airlines industry. Increased air traffic and substantial rise in the military budget have provided adequate growth impetus for the North American aerospace plastics market. Asia Pacific is expected to drive the aerospace plastics market chiefly due to low labor overheads and huge investments. In Asia Pacific, the military aircrafts end-user segment is expected to grow, owing to adequate financial support provided by the government.



Browse Reports in Defense and Security at http://www.researchmoz.us/defense-and-security-market-reports-139.html



Some of the key players supplying aerospace plastics include Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon, SGL Carbon, Toho Tenax, Toray Group and Zoltek Companies Inc. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.



This research analyzes and estimates the performance and production of aerospace plastics in the global scenario, providing detailed trend analysis of the market by geography and comprehensive analysis of companies that are dealing in aerospace plastics. The report presents a thorough assessment of the strategies followed by different stakeholders by segmenting the aerospace plastics market as below:



Aerospace Plastics Market: Application Analysis



- Airframe and fuselage

- Wings and rotor blades

- Empennage

- Flight deck and cockpit

- Cabin areas

- Others (engine and wing box)



Aerospace Plastics Market: End-User Analysis



- Commercial and freighter planes

- Military aircrafts

- Rotary aircrafts

- General aviation



Aerospace Plastics Market: Regional Analysis



- North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Spain

- Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Rest of the World (Brazil, Middle East, Africa and Mexico)



Related Reports -



The Global Military Ammunition Market 2013 - 2023



View Full Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/the-global-military-ammunition-market-2013-2023-report.html



“The Global Military AmmunitionMarket 2013-2023” offers the reader detailed analysis of the global military ammunitionmarket over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Numerous countries in the world are currently involved in conflicts with their neighboring nations owing to reasons such as territorial disputes and terrorism. This situation is most commonly evident in the Asia Pacific region due to the rapid economic and military development among countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea and North Korea among others. All the above mentioned countries are making rapid efforts in order to strengthen their military forces in order to be battle ready and thus involved in an arms race. And, battle readiness demands possessing adequate ammunition of various kinds including small caliber, artillery, mortar, large caliber and medium caliber.



The Commercial Helicopter Market 2013 - 2023



View Full Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/the-commercial-helicopter-market-2013-2023-report.html



“The Global Commercial Helicopter Market 2013–2023” offers the reader detailed analysis of the global Commercial Helicopter market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



The global commercial helicopter sector is expected to experience a growth of 3.08% growth during the forecast period. The commercial helicopter market grows on the back of several sectors worldwide including offshore oil and gas exploration and production, HEMS, VIP transport, law enforcement and public safety etc. Europe and North America which are largest markets for civil helicopters are however saturated markets and thus are not expected to register considerable growth in their market size during the forecast period. Besides, the European market is also expected to experience a marginal decline owing to increased procurement in the first few years of the forecast period and a resultant lowered demand during the second half of the forecast period. Emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East are expected to provide the necessary boost to the industry during the forecast period.



The Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market 2013 - 2023



View Full Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/the-global-man-portable-military-electronics-market-2013-2023-report.html



The Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market 2013-2023” offers the reader detailed analysis of the global man-portable military electronics market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Militaries around the world are focusing on soldier modernization programs and this development has directly influenced growth in the man-portable electronics category. Soldier modernization programs comprise advanced man-portable devices for communication, force protection, and surveillance and reconnaissance operations. The recent successful experiences with the soldier modernization kits in Afghanistan and Iraq, has increased trust in man-portable devices amongst soldiers, especially during contemporary and counterinsurgency operations. In addition, the miniaturization of man-portable devices as part of soldier modernization kits has had a positive influence on category growth.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/



Visit: http://businessfuturetrends.blogspot.com/