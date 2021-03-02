New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The Aerospace Plastics Market is expected to reach USD 23.98 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Aerospace plastics have low moisture absorption, high temperature, and chemical resistance, high strength, and stability even under stress, and insulating features. They can also be accurately manufactured to hold tight tolerations, and some have self-lubricating features that make them excellent for high-wear purposes like bearings. They offer a high degree of freedom when creating complex parts, allowing for the production of parts that cannot be obtained with conventional metal.



The features of high-end plastics offer various benefits to the aerospace industry, weight decrease being the most prominent one. By turning large parts of aerostructure from metal to plastic, aerospace engineers can reduce an aircraft's weight significantly without endangering strength. Decrease in overall weight directly influences a plane's performance and production, with abundant savings in fuel and repair costs.



Aircraft companies are focused on the construction of lightweight and superior design & solutions for the production of exterior and interior structures of new-generation aircrafts. Replacement of large metals by the superior plastics in aircraft is anticipated to augment the market share over the forecast period



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Aerospace Plastics market and profiled in the report are:



Tech-Tool Plastics Inc., HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., Premium Aerotec, Toray Carbon Fibers America Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited, Toho Tenax Company Limited, Ensinger GmbH, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, and Kaman Corporation.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Line Fit

Retrofit



Aircraft Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Commercial Aircrafts

General & Business Aircrafts

Military Aircrafts

Rotary Aircrafts

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Aerostructure

Cabin Interiors

Components

Equipment

Others



Plastic Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate)

PC (Polycarbonate)

ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)

PEEK (Polyetheretherketone)

PPS (Polyphenyl Sulfide)

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Aerospace Plastics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Aerospace Plastics Market Plastic Type Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Aerospace Plastics market and its competitive landscape.



