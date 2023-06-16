Aerospace Plastics Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Victrex, Drake Plastics, Evonik, Solvay

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Aerospace Plastics Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Aerospace Plastics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Victrex (United Kingdom), Drake Plastics Ltd. (United States), Solvay (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik (Germany), Vantage Plane Plastics (United States) , Quadrant Engineering Plastics (Switzerland), Paco Plastics & Engineering Inc. (United States) , 3P - Performance Plastics Products (France)



Scope of the Report of Aerospace Plastics

The plastic material which is used as in various component for aircraft is known as the Aerospace Plastics. Engineering plastics with high performance are a natural fit for the industry of aerospace due to their light weight compared with the other industrial materials. A typical engineering polymer has the half density of aluminum or glass and 1/6th of the density of steel. Aerospace plastics, polymers and composites must be tested rigorously, and through the multiple methods, to determine their ability to cope up with factors such as fatigue and tensile strength. The desire to replace the aircrafts which are inefficient with the ones that are efficient is expected to spur the rising growth of the aerospace plastic market significantly



SABIC planned to increase the Ultem resin production in Singapore for its customers based in Asia. This expansion will help in increasing the global production by 50%. The new production facility in Singapore is expected to begin in the first half of 2021



Aerospace grade plastics are required to adhere to several regulations and specifications, such as UL94, FAR 25.853, ASTM, DFAR's, MIL-PRF-5425, MIL-PRF-8184, and MIL-PRF-25690. The stringent standards that the manufacturers are required to adhere to lead to high R&D costs, thereby limiting the participation of new players lacking the required technical expertise for producing aerospace-grade plastics.



Victrex partnered with University of Exeter (UK) to introduce next-generation PAEK polymers and composites for additive manufacturing to be used in aerospace industry. This partnership became a stepping stone for both parties to develop a broader platform for new and current additive manufacturing technologies



The Global Aerospace Plastics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (SINTIMID, TECATRON/TECATRON VF, TORLON, TECASON P VF, TECAPEEK, TECAPEI (Ultem), TECAMAX SRP), Application (Cabin Windows and Windshields, Cabin Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, Aircraft Panels, Aircraft Canopy, Others), End use (Commercial Aircraft, General & Business Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Rotary Aircraft, Others), Polymer (Polyetheretherketone (Peek), Polyphenyl Sulfide (Pps), Polycarbonate (Pc), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs), Polymethyl Methacrylate (Pmma), Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Increase in the demand for commercial aircraft

- Influence of low-cost airlines



Market Drivers:

- Growing in the demand for lightweight and more efficient aircraft

- Rising in the demand of passenger aircraft in emerging regions



Market Trend:

- Replacement of old aircraft and modernisation of existing aircraft



What can be explored with the Aerospace Plastics Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Aerospace Plastics Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Aerospace Plastics

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Aerospace Plastics Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Aerospace Plastics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Aerospace Plastics Market Forecast



