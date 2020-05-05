Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- Asia Pacific will account for a substantial proportion of aerospace plastics market share in the years to come. The growth can be primarily attributed to the surging demand for military and commercial aircraft. India and China will contribute significantly towards the regional growth. Europe aerospace plastics industry on the other hand, is also predicted to record a considerable growth rate over the coming timeframe, aided by France, Germany, and UK.



North America is expected to hold the highest share in aerospace plastics market, in terms of volume, by 2025. The reason for the same can primarily be credited to the presence of innumerable product manufacturers in the region, that have their focus set on producing highly fuel-efficient aircrafts. Not to mention, the region is controlled by a stringent regulatory landscape, which would also help augment the domestic share.



Key players present in the aerospace plastics market are AIP, BASF Corporation, Ensinger Plastics, EPTAM Precision Plastics, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Performance Plastics Ltd, Polyfluor Plastics BV., SABIC, Saint Gobain, Solvay, Superior Plastics, Victrex



Growing demand of lightweight aircraft structures in order to achieve optimal flight performance with less fuel combustion will drive aerospace plastic market outlook. Aircraft manufacturers have started incorporating lightweight and next-generation materials such as advanced plastics. Increasing shift toward replacing heavy metal interiors with corrosion resistive light weight counterparts is expected to strengthen the product penetration over the forecast timeline. According to a research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., Aerospace Plastics Market will surpass USD 75 million by 2025.



Apart from being lightweight, plastic boasts of a superior strength to weight ratio which makes it perfect for manufacturing several interior and exterior aircraft structures. Increasing adoption of advanced plastics such as polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) for manufacturing aircraft windows will support the aerospace plastics market growth. The chemical composition of PMMA allows it to prevent optical distortion and also, the material can be drawn into complex shapes with high surface quality. Thereby, the suppliers are looking to establish new facilities to produce tailored made custom PMMA sheets to be utilized across aircraft component manufacturing units.



The commercial aircraft segment is anticipated to dominate the aerospace plastics market over the study timeframe, given the enormous size of passenger aviation industry. The increasing prevalence of stringent regulatory norms to reduce aviation related carbon emissions will boost demand for light weight interior and exterior structures, further propelling the industry growth. Growing penetration of advanced plastics coupled with ongoing innovation to develop multiple thermoplastic grades including POM-H, POM-C, PTFE, and PA66 will foster product implementation for manufacturing commercial aircraft components.



Following the commercial segment, the military aircraft segment too will exhibit significant growth in the aerospace plastics market pertaining to the burgeoning defense expenditures across the major economies. Escalating geo-political tensions fueled by the long running rivalries will lead to the expansion of air defense forces. As per recent research, plastic can offer effective insulation from radar waves, which should encourage product related R&Ds further supporting the segmental growth.

Aerospace plastics market in line fit segment will account for majority of revenue share owing to the growing aircraft productions and deliveries across the globe. Ease of replacing the metal machined aircrafts parts without undergoing any major design changes will boost the segment size.



Moreover, these parts require very less maintenance pertaining to the high tolerance to corrosive elements, which should further accelerate the incorporation of plastic materials in aircraft. For instance, the collaboration between Boeing and Adient Aerospace, provides a diverse portfolio of seats for line fit for a wide body aircraft.



