Aerospace Robotics Market Size, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis

The aerospace robotics market is estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2026.



The aerospace robotics market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. . Increase in global aircraft demand and manufacturing, increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production processes, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft orders backlog, increasing manual labor cost are fueling the growth of the aerospace robotics market.



Based on robot type, the traditional robots will register the highest growth from 2021 to 2026



Aerospace manufacturing employs different types of robots for different applications, such as drilling, fastening, painting, and coating. These activities require different robots, and sometimes they require the combination of different robots to perform certain tasks, such as fuselage assembly, aircraft inspection, and health monitoring system. The functioning of the cartesian robots is based on the three linear joints, which are parallel to the standard X, Y, and Z axes formations whereas, articulated robots, which are equipped with two or more rotary joints, enable circular movements. While cylindrical robots are a combination of rotary and linear joints, which enable circular as well as linear movements and can be used in different assembly lines such as fastening, welding, painting & coating, among other applications.



Based on Component, the end effector segment will register the highest growth from 2021 to 2026



End effectors are tools, which include mechanical and electrical devices installed on a robot wrist. End effectors are also called End of Arm Tooling (EOAT). The end effector of an aerospace robot includes tools such as grippers, force-torque sensors, material removal tools, welding torches, collision sensors, and tool changers, among others. The gripper is commonly used in picking objects and is the most used end effector in aerospace robotics as it has diverse gripping techniques and styles. The Force-Torque Sensor (FT) calculates the force and torque applied by the robot through the tool. It is also called six-axis force-torque sensor due to the feature of measuring three force components, namely, (x-y-z) as well a 3-torques force around these axes. The material removal tool has drilling, cutting, and deburring tools installed as robot tools.



Based on application, the processing segment will register the highest growth from 2021 to 2026



When a product is made in a factory, it has to go through several different processes before it is shipped out to reach the consumer. First, it has to be picked, then it has to be packed into a box, and then those boxes have to be palletized. All of these applications can be automated with robots. Many aerospace manufacturing companies invest in picking, packing, or palletizing robots as they are able to perform these functions more accurately and efficiently than manual operations. This type of complex integration requires an integrator that is capable of integrating complex production lines that do not just involve robotics, but vision systems, PLCs, hard automation, grippers, end-of-arm tooling, conveyors, and more to create a fully automated work cell that would be capable of running at high speeds without a lot of issues along the way.



Based on region, Asia Pacific region will register the highest growth from 2021 to 2026



China, Japan, and India in the Asia Pacific region are expected to increase acquisitions of robotic systems and invest in research & development in aerospace manufacturing. In addition to this, these countries are investing in automated solutions to strengthen their manufacturing capacities and make advancements in the manufacturing process. Companies from China and India are importing robotic technologies from Western countries to enhance the productivities of their facilities. However, many aerospace robotics manufacturers are based in the Asia Pacific region. Some of the key manufacturers are Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), and FANUC Corporation (Japan). In addition to this, China is an emerging country in the field of commercial aircraft manufacturing with the state-owned organization, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC).