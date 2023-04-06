Aerostat Systems Market: Key Players, Growth Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Aerostat Systems Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Aerostat Systems market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Raytheon Company (United States), Aeros (United States), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Cameron Balloons Ltd. (United States), Aero Drum Ltd (Serbia), RT LTA Systems (Israel), TCOM, L.P. (United States), Raven Industries (United States), RosAeroSystems (Russia), ILC Dover LP (United States), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (United States), Drone Aviation (United States), Altaeros (United States)



The global aerostat systems market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The rising adoption of eco-friendly technologies for surveillance and intelligence operations and the growing adoption of aerostat systems for different military operations propelled by increasing military expenditure across different countries of the world are some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market.



In December 2021 Altaeros had announced partnership with World Mobile to bring internet to unconnected areas in Africa. Altaeros and World Mobile will provide low-altitude aerostats as part of this collaboration. World Mobile intends to use these balloons to connect hundreds of millions of people across Africa. Two or three aerostats will launch in Zanzibar, anchoring the network and connecting the entire island. Each aerostat will connect hundreds of thousands of subscribers, and each network subscriber will create a World Mobile blockchain wallet.



In July 2019, Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies combinely announced that they have completed all stock merger between both the companies and now known as L3Harris Technologies Inc.



by Type (Balloon, Airship, Hybrid), Application (Intelligence, Reconnaissance, & Surveillance, Navigation, Communication, Electronic Intelligence, Others), Operation (Aerostat, Ground Station, Payload), Component (Hull & Fin, Windscreen & Radar Platform, Airborne Power Generator, Rigging & Tether, Others), Power (Powered Systems, Unpowered Systems)



- Growing Military Expenditure Propelling the Adoption of Aerostat Systems for Missile Defense Operations



- Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly Technologies for Surveillance and Intelligence

- Growing Adoption of Aerostat Systems for Different Military Operations Propelled by the Rising Military Expenditure across Different Countries



- Technological Advancements such as Increased Range for Communications

- Adoption of Aerostat Systems for Power Generation Through Solar Technologies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



