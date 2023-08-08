AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shareholder Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares over potential securities laws violations by AeroVironment, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) concerning whether a series of statements by AeroVironment, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally.



On December 7, 2021, AeroVironment, Inc. announced second quarter results below market estimates and reduced revenue guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year from a range of $560 million to $580 million to a range of $440 million to $460 million. AeroVironment also lowered its EBITDA guidance from $105 million to $110 million to $59 million to $65 million.



Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) declined from $96.12 per share on November 05, 2021, to $53.50 per share on December 07, 2021.



