Aestheque Aesthetic & Wellness Clinic in Las Vegas Now Offering Microcannula Method for Fillers

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Dr. Gary R. Lee of Aestheque, an Aesthetic & Wellness Clinic in Las Vegas, can actually inject and fill your facial wrinkles--without needles. The Anti-Bruising MicroCannula Revolution has finally arrived here from Europe and it is bringing a non-surgical revolution to the entireUSA cosmetic medicine industry.



For years you could get cosmetic fillers such as Restylane, Juvederm, or Sculptra injected to fill lower facial wrinkles with great results, but often terrible bruising. Now you can have your cake...and eat it. The injection technique is brilliantly simple: use a Pilot Needle to make a microscopic opening, then introduce a MicroCannula —a long thin tube with a blunt end–-through the tiny opening. The cosmetic filler is extruded through a little slit at the end of the microcannula--without the sharp needle tip to shear blood vessels or tissue.



The revolution is SO profound that three companies have launched disposable MicroCannula sales in theUSA: DermaSculpt, Air-Tite, and Magic Needle. USA microcannula expert Garry R. Lee, MD, predicts this technique will completely transform how every cosmetic physician in theUSA will do cosmetic injectable fillers—although currently, few physicians in the entire country have experience with it.



Dr. Lee was recognized as one of the Top 3 Physicians in the USAfor “Best Cosmetic Injectable Fillers” at The Aesthetic Awards 2012, is the International Consulting Physician Instructor for Air-Tite, and a Juvederm Physician Teacher for Allergan. He authored the two pivotal microcannula articles nationally published in theUSA for MedEsthetics and The Aesthetic Guide Magazines. He also presented the firstUSA microcannula lecture to the National Society of Cosmetic Physicians and will lecture at The Aesthetic Show 2013. His 5,000 sf VIP Clinic, designed using the ancient Chinese art of Feng Shui, is an elegant refuge of simplicity and beauty, with ancient fossils, amethyst crystal water fountains, and a sense of peacefulness and tranquility About Aestheque Aesthetic & Wellness Clinic



About Aestheque

Aestheque is a state-of-the-art Aesthetic and Wellness Clinic in Henderson offering procedures including Juvederm, Botox, Latisse and a wide range of cosmetic and skin care treatments. Located at 2610 W. Horizon Ridge, Pkwy, Henderson, NV and serving the Las Vegas Valley, including Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson



