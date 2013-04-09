Aesthetic and Cosmetic Surgical Procedures in Singapore by Medical Practitioners at Medora Medical Centre

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- The fame of cosmetic surgical services is escalating steeply at present. The performance of these procedures has become a daily routine in various specialized medical facilities in Singapore. It is undeniable that the public has widely accepted these procedures for many desires to improve themselves physically.



Dr Zubin Medora , the Medical Director and Primary Care Doctor of Medora Medical Center for medicine and surgery, is one of the dependable medical practitioners who perform quality cosmetic surgical procedures. People need not be reluctant in submitting themselves to these procedures since only well-trained and skilled surgeons are qualified to do such operations. It is in Medora Medical Center for medicine and surgery, a legally registered local healthcare facility under the Ministry of Health in Singapore, where one is assured to be taken care of by high caliber doctors.



There are two types of cosmetic surgical procedures in which one can choose to avail: the noninvasive surgeries and the minimally invasive surgeries. Noninvasive surgeries include simple operations like hair transplant and laser treatment for stretch marks. On the other hand, minimally invasive procedures are more complicated compared to noninvasive surgeries. This includes facelift and eye surgeries (i.e. oriental double eyelid, upper eyelid hooding, and removal of lower eye bags).



Doctors equipped with vast years of experience and skills should be the ones who must perform these cosmetic surgical procedures. They must have undergone to updated and relevant trainings, as well as seminars, for them to be qualified as dependable cosmetic surgeons. In addition, they have to be registered under legal and trustworthy medical organizations so as the public can check the background of their chosen cosmetic surgeon. Dr Zubin Medora is definitely one of these outstanding medical practitioners since he has obtained an undergraduate training in medicine, postgraduate training in the field of surgery, and a deep training and experience in his specialization of cosmetic surgery.



“Individuals who are planning or who are sure that they will submit themselves for a cosmetic operation must be careful enough that they have chosen the right doctors to perform their desired procedure”, said Dr Zubin Medora . This is vital in order to prevent complications that would result from improper clinical actions. There are already a lot of credible doctors who have the necessary knowledge and skills in doing specialized cosmetic procedures. Hence, the public does not need to be ashamed in availing such operations.



