Aesthetic Devices Market 2020-2026 Huge Growth Opportunities :: Top Players Are Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers), BTL Aesthetics, Cutera, Hologic (Cynosure), Ellipse;

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Global aesthetic devices market is estimated to rise USD 19.89 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness about aesthetic appearance.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the field of aesthetic devices market are Neograft Technologies, Inc., Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers), BTL Aesthetics, Cutera, Hologic (Cynosure), Ellipse, AGIC Capital (Fotona), Lumenis, Sharplight, Supra Medical, Candela Corporation, Thermi, Valeant (Solta Medical), Zimmer Medizin Systeme GmbH, Allergan Inc., Galderma S.A., Solta Medical Inc., 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, among others



Market Definition: Global Aesthetic Devices Market:-



Aesthetic devices are used in reconstructive and body sculpting surgeries majorly concentrating on increasing the quotient of lifestyle. There are other benefits to usage of medical aesthetic devices decrease in procedure time also do not require lengthy preparation time. Surgical procedures can mean taking days out of your busy schedule, common risks of non-surgical procedures All of the standard risks of surgery, such as serious infection and anesthesia complications are avoided. Risks with non-surgical procedures are limited to minor bruising and swelling.



According to the International Society of Aesthetics Plastic Surgeons, a total of 422,789 breast surgeries and 501,053 face and head procedures were performed in 2014 in Brazil alone. More than 11.5 million aesthetic surgeries are performed in Brazil annually. Growth opportunities in emerging economies are expected to act as a driver to the market growth.



Segmentation: Global Aesthetic Devices Market



Aesthetic Devices Market : By Product type



Aesthetic Laser Devices

Aesthetic Energy Devices

Body Contouring Devices



Aesthetic Devices Market : By End Users



hospitals & clinics

medical spas & beauty centers



Aesthetic Devices Market : By Procedure



Anti-Aging

Rejuvenation

Cellulite Reduction

Breast Enhancement

Scars and Other Mark Removal Surgeries

Liposuction Surgeries

Arm Lift

Tummy Tuck

Buttock Augmentation

Psoriasis and Vitiligo



Aesthetic Devices Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Aesthetic Devices Market:-



In 2013, Healthcare company Shanghai Fosun Pharma Group acquire up to 95.6% share of aesthetic laser company Alma Lasers (Caesarea, Israel)



In Feb 2019, Danaher Corporation announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with General Electric Company to acquire the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences ("GE Biopharma") for a cash purchase price of approximately $21.4 billion



Competitive Analysis: Global Aesthetic Devices Market:-



Global aesthetic devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aesthetic devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Primary Respondents:-



Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.



Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.



