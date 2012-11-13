Aesthetic Expert Marc L. Epstein, MD, Joins Bellava MedAesthetics & Spa Medical Team

Westchester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Bellava MedAesthetics & Spa of Westchester Hills, New York proudly welcomes aesthetic expert Marc L. Epstein, MD to their medical team. With Dr. Epstein’s arrival coinciding with Bellava’s one-year anniversary, the Botox Westchester, NY spa specialists will offer an introductory special on Botox and Dermal Fillers throughout October. Bellava MedAesthetics & Spa offers the best medspa treatments and traditional spa services in Westchester, the Hudson Valley and all of New York.



With many people living longer and more productive lives in the workforce, the desire to maintain a youthful appearance via injectibles has skyrocketed. In order to accommodate the growing popularity and demand, Bellava welcomes aesthetic expert and physician Dr. Marc L. Epstein, MD as the latest addition to their medical staff. With 20 years of experience as an MD holding medical licenses in both New York and Connecticut, Dr. Epstein has devoted the last five years to perfecting the art of facial rejuvenation by specializing in cosmetic injections and aesthetic medicine treatments.



In addition to a skilled hand and caring reputation, Dr. Epstein brings a background as an actor and Broadway producer, which gives him a unique perspective on facial sculpting and wrinkle reduction. “This has been an incredibly successful year for us and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand on that success by welcoming an amazing talent such as Dr. Epstein to our staff,” said Bellava Owner, Erica Breining.



To celebrate the arrival of Dr. Epstein, spa patrons can experience a full treatment of Botox/Dysport for only $550 (with $50 mail-in rebate) as well as the ability to buy any two syringes of Restylane or Perlane and get one free now through the end of October. “Today, men and women want to look as young as they feel, and there is no greater thrill for me than to see a patient walk away exuding renewed confidence,” said Dr. Epstein.



As Liposuction Westchester, NY medical treatment experts, Bellava provides SlimLipo™ Laser Liposuction as well as Adivive™ Fat Transfer Eye Lifts and Mini Facelifts. Additionally, their Tummy Tuck Westchester, NY procedures include Mini Tummy Tucks with all procedures performed under local anesthesia in Bellava’s medical suite. These procedures will continue to be performed by one of the region’s most renowned and sought-after board-certified plastic surgeons, Dr. James R. Lyons, MD. Dr. Lyons brings more than 30 years of experience in all types of aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine to Bellava and is a former clinical instructor at Yale University.



In addition to its medical procedures, the laser hair removal Westchester, NY specialists at Bellava offer a wide-range of premium MedAesthetic and Spa services in a luxury setting using the latest technologies. They include Permanent Laser Hair Removal with the Palomar Icon™, Fractional Skin Resurfacing, Photofacials (IPL), Diamond Microdermabrasion, Hydrafacial™, The VI Peel, and carefully selected traditional spa services including Shirodhara Massage, Pevonia Botanica® Body Wraps and more. For more information, please visit http://bellavaspa.com/



About Bellava MedAesthetics & Spa

Bellava offers the best medspa treatments and traditional spa services found in Westchester, the Hudson Valley and all of New York. They feature highly experienced and renowned physicians, aestheticians and plastic surgeons working in their luxury spa and medical suites using the latest technology. The Bedford Hills Westchester, NY spa is winner of Westchester Magazine’s Best of Westchester 2012 Editorial Pick for Best Spa.