Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018 - Latest Report

Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018 provides key data, information and analysis on the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market, as well as comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. It also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.



Scope



- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, India, China and Brazil.

- Key categories covered include home use devices, body contouring devices and laser resurfacing devices.

- Annualized market revenues data for 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018. Company shares data for 2011 both at market and category level

- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints for the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market

- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies

- Key players covered include Syneron Medical, Lumenis Ltd, Solta Medical, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Fotona, Cutera, Alma Lasers and Palomar Medical Technologies.



Companies Mentioned



L’Oreal S.A. Acquisition of Pacific Biosciences in 2011 PhotoMedex, Inc. Syneron, Inc Tria Beauty, Inc Solta Medical, Inc. Lumenis Ltd. Marketed Products Lutronic, Inc. Zeltiq Aesthetics, Inc. Cynosure, Inc. Palomar Medical Technologies, Inc. Home Skinovations Ltd.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/85777/aesthetic-lasers-and-energy-devices-global-pipeline-analysis-competitive-landscape-and-market-forecasts-to-2018.html