Aesthetic Lasers Market Size 2020, Statistics, Trends, Demand, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players : Industry Forecast to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Market Size – USD 798.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – Aging baby boomers and middle-class surplus earnings to spend on cosmetic surgery.



The Global Aesthetic Lasers Market is witnessing a remarkable growth owing to an increase in the demands for the products and a tremendous shift in consumer preferences. The high demand is concentrated in the European and North American countries. The report on Global Aesthetic Lasers Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the recent advancements in the Aesthetic Lasers industry and trends driving the growth of the market. The industry is expected to grow at a rate of 10.8 % CAGR during the forecast period from 2020-2027. The report offers the segmentation of the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions. The report is updated with the latest trends and economic scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact analysis of the pandemic is described in the report. A comprehensive analysis of the present and future impact of COVID-19 on the market, along with a post-COVID-19 scenario, is included in the report.



Some of the key players operating in the Aesthetic Lasers market include:

Lumibird (France), IPG Photonics (US), Coherent (US), Lumentum (US), Epilog Laser (US), Jenoptik (US), Novanta (US), Trumpf (Germany), LaserStar (US), MKS Instruments (US) and others.



On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, application, cooling mechanism, end user and regional analysis.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

o Multiplatform Laser Devices

o Standalone Laser Devices

o Alexandrite Lasers

o Carbon Dioxide (Co2) Laser

o Diode Lasers

o Er:YAG (Erbium YAG) Laser

o Neodymium:Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet (Nd:YAG) Laser

o Pulsed Dye Lasers (PDL)

o Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

o IPL Laser Treatment

o Laser Skin Resurfacing

o Noninvasive Tightening

o Laser-Assisted Lipoplasty

o Laser Hair Removal



End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

o Hospitals

o Private Surgery Centers/Clinics

o Medical Spas & Centers

o Others.



Beneficial Aspects of the Report:

- Global and region forecast of the Aesthetic Lasers market from 2020-2027

- In-depth analysis of market dynamics, industry outlook, market size based on types and applications

- Details of value chain analysis, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns

- SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide a better understanding of the market and competitive players

- Detailed insights on competitive landscape and emerging market trends



Research Methodology:

The market report is formulated on the basis of data obtained through extensive primary and secondary research. The data is further validated and verified by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report considers regional demand and supply ratio, investments, market dynamics, capacity, end-use industry trends, and consumer behavior to generate a forecast report. The data is collected from verified sources such as government policies, regulatory published materials, journals, trade magazines, and verified data sources. The report uses advanced analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide an accurate insight into the market scenario and competitive landscape. This report provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make lucrative business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Aesthetic Lasers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Aesthetic Lasers Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continued…



