Aesthetic Medicine Symposium With Botox Training Questions Answered

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- At the IAPAM’s ( http://www.iapam.com ) Aesthetic Medicine Symposium with Botox ®Training ( http://iapam.com/aesthetic-medicine-symposium-botox-training ), physicians learn botox ® best practices as well as how to incorporate other complementary aesthetic procedures like physician directed skincare and chemical peels into a successful practice.



While injectables are important, physicians have found that more profit can be realized by packaging injectables with other modalities, such as microdermabrasion or laser skin rejuvenation.



In the newest video in The IAPAM's Aesthetic Medicine Best Practices Video Series, Jeff Russell, Executive Director of the IAPAM, outlines the economic benefits of packaging injectables with other modalities, such as medical microderm, chemical peels or physician directed skin care, and the IAPAM’s Symposium offers instruction in all these aesthetic medicine procedures.



IAPAM's NEW Video: Botox ® Training Tips for a Financially Profitable Aesthetic Practice at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tjEjjQdMeo



In this video, Mr. Russell explains that there is little profit in only offering Botox ®. One only makes $100-150 a patient and the physician only sees a patient 3 times a year, so for an entire year one makes $300-450 for one Botox ® patient. Whereas, the cost to provide a chemical peel treatment is $25 ($20 labour, $5 products) and the retail is typically around $125, so the profit is $100, and the patient needs to come back once a month, so with a chemical peel patient, the physician makes $1,200/year versus $300-450 for a Botox ® patient. The IAPAM's Symposium teaches how to combine these modalities so physicians can make $1,650/year per patient (plus another $300-500 on skin care and mineral makeup sales).



What is important to the IAPAM is that when physicians finish the weekend, they have everything they need to start offering aesthetics procedures right afterwards. That is why the IAPAM also includes a 19 DVD training kit, that covers all of the operational parts of an aesthetic practice as well as a clinical overview of Botox ® and dermal filler injections.



Finally, Mr. Russell shares that, “we are hearing from our members that physician directed skin care, as well as chemical peels and microdermabrasion are in tremendous demand by patients, and we are seeing a correlating increase in the demand for our Symposium training. Physicians are realizing they not only need to offer botox ® treatments to their patients, but also laser hair removal, IPL skin rejuvenation, etc. Organizations, like the IAPAM, educate physicians on how to package treatments for the most appealing and profitable outcomes." Mr. Russell has also received comments from IAPAM members regarding "the importance of adding an hCG/medical weight management offering to patients, in order to grow a practice."



For more information on the IAPAM's next Aesthetic Medicine Symposium and/or the IAPAM's hCG/Physician Weight Loss Training, please see http://www.iapam.com or contact the IAPAM at 1-800-219-5108.



Botox is a trademark of Allergan, Inc.



About the IAPAM: The International Association for Physicians in Aesthetic Medicine (IAPAM)

The International Association for Physicians in Aesthetic Medicine is a voluntary global association of physicians and supporters, which sets standards for the aesthetic medical profession worldwide. The goal of the association is to offer education, ethical standards, credentialing, and member benefits to members around the globe. IAPAM membership is open to all licensed medical doctors (MDs), doctors of osteopathic medicine (DOs), physicians assistants (PAs) and nurse practitioners (NPs). The IAPAM offers aesthetic medicine and hCG medical weight management programs, including: Botox ® training, medical aesthetic training, laser training, physician hCG training, and aesthetic practice business training. Additional information about the association can be accessed through the IAPAM’s website (http://www.iapam.com) or by contacting:



Jeff Russell, Executive-Director

International Association for Physicians in Aesthetic Medicine (IAPAM)

1-800-219-5108 ext. 704