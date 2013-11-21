Aetheric Worlds Seeks Funding Assistance via Indiegogo to Introduce Their First Game 'Nexus: The Zoraidian Oracle'

Lynnwood, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Aetheric Worlds is a fledgling gaming company in Lynnwood, Washington, about 25 miles northeast of Seattle. They currently have over a dozen team members from a diverse set of backgrounds, including programmers, artists, writers, customer support specialists, and project managers.



Nexus is the first of the games Aetheric Worlds is planning. Based in the world of Tyanaphos, Nexus: The Zoraidian Oracle provides a glimpse into the larger world that is waiting to be brought forward, while also providing an engaging game of itself. A strategic solitaire card game inspired by Hanafuda (a traditional Japanese flower card game similar to mah jongg or rummy), Nexus can be either relaxing or challenging to the players’ critical thinking skills, all based on how they approach it.



Aetheric Worlds is a small studio, and they're just getting started. All funds raised from this campaign will pay for:



- Indiegogo and other administrative fees.

- Operational costs, software, and hardware for running the company.

- Creating 144 cards in the Nexus deck - all of which will have distinctly unique art.

- Sound effects and music.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal of $50,000. Funding duration: November 15, 2013 - December 20, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://igg.me/at/Aetheric-Nexus/x/5273559