Aetna Drug Rehab Preferred Providers List Now Includes World Renowned, Soba Malibu

SOBA Malibu (SOBA stands for "Save Our Brother's Ass"), owned by Greg Hannley, who is said to be among the top addiction treatment specialists today, having been featured as an addiction expert panelist on CNN's Larry King Live, Fox News and numerous television and radio shows with a focus on alcohol or drug addiction, has expanded their treatment center availability to include Aetna members.



Previously, SOBA’s addiction recovery services were reserved only for movie stars and the affluent but today SOBA is pleased to offer effective drug and alcohol counseling to thousands of Aetna Insurance members and their loved ones who seek the best treatment available for drug or alcohol addiction.



Greg had the following to say about the expanded availability. “We’re thrilled to be included in Aetna Insurance’s preferred provider list and to offer our services to thousands of Aetna members who today are searching for addiction treatment that really works. Because our treatment is different, treating the root cause of addiction, our services are the most effective we know of, and until recently were only accessible by those who could afford to pay out of pocket. Today, all Aetna members have access to our services.”



Specializing in all addictions such as alcohol addiction, cocaine addiction, meth (methamphetamine) addiction, heroin addiction, opiate addiction such as Oxycontin, vicodin, oxycodone, morphine, barbiturates addiction and many more, SOBA founded in 2004, has helped thousands of clients, is licensed by the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs, fully accredited by the “Joint Commission” for healthcare providers and can now also be easily found online by Aetna members at http://www.AetnaDrugRehab.com



If you believe you or someone you love may need effective drug or alcohol treatment (the first time), contact SOBA now at (800)455-9673