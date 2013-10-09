Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Aetna International Inc. : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Aetna International Inc. : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Aetna International Inc.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Aetna International Inc. (Aetna International), the international business division of Aetna Inc., is one of the leading international health insurance companies based in the US. The company provides a range of international health benefits and health management solutions to individuals and members, and employers across the globe. Its portfolio of expatriate offerings includes medical insurance, life insurance, vision insurance, dental insurance, disability insurance and emergency assistance services. It offers its international health benefit products to about 500,000 members worldwide. In addition, the company has partnership with government entities, health care systems, and plan sponsors worldwide to design and develop health management solutions. Aetna International is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Aetna International Inc.



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