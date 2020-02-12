AeyeQ, an Extended Nvidia Jetson Carrier Board for Permanent Security Use, Now Available on Kickstarter!

Berlare, Belgium -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- The AeyeQ carrier board creates an all in one experience, unlocking powerful, cutting-edge deep learning capabilities for any video or audio solution requiring consistent wireless transmission to your network. Before, creating your own video solution required several carrier boards, USB power supplies, USB storage systems, POE switches, and more, but now gone are the days of unneeded complexity.



With the AeyeQ carrier board, power up to four POE at/af devices (up to 30W per port) through one single 24vdc power supply, power wireless transmission devices through a passive POE port, output to auxiliary systems, connect SSD to store video images, and enjoy many more advanced features.



Using AeyeQ carrier boards, all communication ports can connect to any type of data transmission, including the CAN bus available on the new Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX. With these powerful solutions, ready to be built into Axis Surveillance Cabinet systems and other real-time monitoring systems, enjoy the power of real-time object detection, traffic monitoring, direction counting, and other advanced functionalities.



Add AeyeQ carrier boards to your system today and get running to create your own video management system for the future.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to make these Carrier Boards available to the world. Expected to begin shipping in early July 2020, AeyeQ will ship rewards to early backers worldwide.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/aeyeq/the-aeyeq-nvidia-jetson-nano-and-xavier-nx-carrier-board

Supporters around the world can back these AeyeQ carrier boards by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €2. But for a pledge of €400 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including the AeyeQ carrier. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About AeyeQ

AeyeQ, based in Antwerp, Belgium, is connecting deep learning to the world around us. Led by Stefaan, Founder of AeyeQ, AeyeQ's intelligent systems have become widely used around the world. AeyeQ's development and engineering teams love creating new products to advance the world of AI.



