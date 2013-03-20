AF Formula Offers the Only Genuine Cure for "Asian Flush" Redness Reaction

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- When people drink alcohol, they can develop all sorts of different reactions. But when some people drink alcohol, they turn red. Their face – and in some cases their body – may develop a unique red, blotchy, or flushed color. This reaction is particularly common among those of Asian descent, which is why it is often referred to as “Asian Flush.”



Some people feel self-conscious about their Asian Flush problem. That’s a problem that AF Formula seeks to solve. As the world’s only proven cure for Asian Flush, AF Formula aims to help people all over the world regain their self-esteem when drinking alcohol.



For those wondering how AF Formula works, a company spokesperson explained that the product uses all natural ingredients to alleviate Asian Flush:



“AF Formula is revolutionary for its use of all-natural ingredients. A full list of ingredients can be found at our AFFormula.com website. Ingredients include natural remedies like the passion flower, for example, as well as magnesium, valerian root, and taurine. The combination of all of these natural ingredients helps the body process alcohol more efficiently, eliminating the redness or swelling often referred to as Asian Flush.”



According to the http://www.AFFormula.com website, Asian Flush affects approximately 50% of all Asian people. To make matters worse, the redness or blotchiness can develop after just one or two drinks. Whether going on a date with a new friend or meeting a client for business, the constant redness can be embarrassing for many people.



Using AF Formula is straightforward. The recommended dosage of pills is taken every day over a 30 day period. After that period is complete, redness will no longer be an issue. In fact, in studies of AF Formula, 91% of participants were able to completely fix their Asian Flush problem.



One of the biggest advantages of working with AFFormula is that the package in which the formula comes is very discrete. It makes no mention of “Asian Flush” or “alcohol”. Instead, it’s a plain white package that simply says “AF SUPP” along with the name of the customer and the address. It’s easy to appreciate discretion when dealing with a matter about which many people feel self-conscious.



Whether embarrassed by alcohol consumption-related redness or simply interested in helping a friend solve an awkward problem, AF Formula is the world’s only cure for Asian Flush. At http://www.afformula.com/blog/how-to-cure-asian-flush/, visitors can learn exactly how to remedy this common problem.



About AF Formula

AF Formula is a revolutionary new supplement that uses natural ingredients to cure Asian Flush. Asian Flush is red, swollen, or blotchy skin that occurs among people of Asian descent when consuming alcohol. For more information, please visit: http://www.afformula.com