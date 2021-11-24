Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Affective Computing Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Affective Computing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Google Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Saffron Technology (United States),Eyesight Technologies Ltd. (Israel),GestureTek (Canada),SightCorp (Netherlands),Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd. (Israel),Numenta (United States),Pyreos Ltd. (United Kingdom)



Definition:

Due to the increasing use of smartphones and connected devices, consumer-centric businesses are identifying new ways to remain in competition by using computing technology. The emotional state of a consumer can trigger his/her engagement with the brand or product and affect the decision making to buy the product. Affective computing (sometimes called artificial emotional intelligence or emotion Artificial Intelligence) is a technology which helps in recognizing human decision by analyzing facial expressions, heart rate, voice and other body parameters. It is an interdisciplinary field spanning computer science, psychology, and cognitive science. Further, With the increasing adoption of wearable devices and internet there is a demand for Affective Computing and these factors are in turn driving the market.



Market Trend:

- The Advent of Affective Computing

- Growing Artificial intelligence in Autonomous cars, Logistics and Parking aid Software, surgical robots etc.

Market Drivers:

- The Increasing Need for Data Archiving Tools to Organize the Data Generated From Varied End-Use Sectors

- Rising Demand for Expression Recognition Technique and Wearable Devices

- Growing Number of Connected Devices and Technologies

Market Challenges:

- Lack of Standardization of Affective Computing System



Global Affective Computing the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Affective Computing Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Affective Computing Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



Affective Computing Market Segmentation by: by Type (Software, Hardware), Application (Hands-Free Computing, Social Interfaces, Virtual Sales Assistant, Distance Education, Internet Banking, Other), End users (Academia & Research, Media & Entertainment, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology (IT) & Telecom, Others), Technology (Touch Based, Touchless), Software (Gesture recognition, Speech Recognition, Facial Expression Recognition, Enterprise Software and Neural Analytics), Hardware (Cameras, Sensor, Storage), Organisation Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)



Geographically World Global Affective Computing markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Affective Computing markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Affective Computing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Affective Computing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Affective Computing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Business Card

Chapter 4: Presenting the Affective Computing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Affective Computing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



