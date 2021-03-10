New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global affective computing market is forecast to reach USD 255.43 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Affective computing is the study and development of frameworks and devices that can perceive, interpret, process, and simulate human effect. The study is an interdisciplinary field crossing computer science, cognitive science, and psychology. The affective computing market is getting popular across various ventures, for instance, healthcare, banking, and automotive, due to the wide affective computing adoption to recognize the emotional state of the shoppers in real-time and examine how consumers' mind really influences the buying or selling of products. Affective computing will help in recognizing human emotion and decision making by studying one's heart rate, voice, expressions, and other parameters. The market for affective computing is influenced by the rising demand and increasing adoption of wearable devices.



The North America region is the largest market for affective computing and is likely to witness a consistent growth during the forecast period. The presence of established and active research organizations in the region that are working toward the development of innovative affective computing technologies are affecting the market positively.



Prominent Players: Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Apple, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Eyesight Technologies, Ltd., Elliptic Labs, Affectiva, Pyreos Limited, and Cognitec Systems GmbH among others.



The global Affective Computing market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Affective Computing market on the basis of technology, software, hardware, end-use industries and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Touch-based

Touchless



Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Speech Recognition

Gesture Recognition

Facial Feature Extraction

Analytics Software

Enterprise Software



Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Sensors

Cameras

Storage Devices and Processors

Others



End-use Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The touch-based segment held a market share of 54.1% in the year 2018. Affective touch, particularly human affective touch, brings a very extraordinary measure of information about distinct emotions in the affective computing field.



The facial feature extraction software segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 36.6% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for smartphones and other authenticating devices.



Deployment of cameras for affective computing is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 36.9% during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand in facial feature extraction software.



The healthcare and life sciences segment held the largest market share of 28.9% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 37.3% during the forecast period. In the healthcare industry, affective computing find various application which includes facial expression recognition for the specially-abled children (dyslexia, autism, and others) and detection of mental disorder…Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Affective Computing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Affective Computing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market driver's analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand from Internet of Things



Continued…



