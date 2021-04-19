Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global affective computing market size is expected to reach USD 284.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 32.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for telemedicine and increasing need to remotely assess patient's health. Remote monitoring of patients is a primary application of telemedicine. Use of affective competing through smart devices such as smart wearables in telemedicine enables a more cost-effective and rapid means of assessing current state and need for medication for a patient at a distance.



The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Affective Computing market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.



The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2020 - 2028. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Affective Computing market.



Affective computing market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high adoption of advanced technologies, high implementation of Artificial Intelligence in end-use industries such as BFSI, e-commerce, healthcare, and information technology. In addition, presence of leading providers of affective computing solution providers in countries in the region are causative of the steady market growth.



Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Affectiva, Google LLC, Elliptic Laboratories A/S, Apple Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, International Business Machine Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Cipia Vision Ltd.



Important Points Mentioned in the Affective Computing Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Cameras

Sensors

Storage Devices

Others

Software

Speech Recognition

Facial Feature Extraction

Gesture Recognition

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Contactless

Contact-based



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



