TurnKey eCommerce Website Provider XenoCart Includes Affiliate Website Program Management

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- TurnKey eCommerce Website Provider XenoCart is pleased to announce the addition of integrated affiliate management into their turnkey eCommerce stores. Clients of Xenocart can now run their own affiliate program based on their products and services easily with the new turnkey affiliate management feature. Similar affiliate management features typically cost anywhere from $25 to $100 per month.



With the addition of the new Affiliate Management program, clients can add their products to the affiliate system. Other small businesses, webmasters or affiliate marketers can signup for free to their reseller affiliate program and begin to resell their products. The system allows the merchants the ability to set pricing, commission payouts and more. The XenoCart.com Affiliate Program will help convert visits to your store into income your business. Place links to your products on your website, and when a customer follows those links and completes a qualifying purchase, your affiliate makes a percentage.



XenoCart.com believes there are 6 great reasons every store should integrate an affiliate program:



1. An affiliate program is an automated marketing and advertising campaign.



2. You don’t pay real money unless of course you generate income.



This may be the absolute finest part of having an affiliate program. Your business marketing and advertising force promotes your internet site for free and you will not pay them a dime till they bring in a sale your company. Its much like having hundreds of sales reps operating on straight commission except you don’t have to go through the hiring undertaking.



3. You get fringe benefits.



4. You won’t ever have to buy advertising and marketing that does not work.



5. It’s the ultimate viral marketing and advertising technique.



6. You receive superior search engine placement.



For much more information on a turnkey eCommerce cart that include an Affiliate Management system, visit XenoCart.com today.



About The XenoCart.com

XenoCart.com puts together some of the most visually stunning and captivating ecommerce websites that will outshine competitors and from coupons to bulk discounts and affiliate management, XenoCart.com ECommerce system allows small businesses to do anything.