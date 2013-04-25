Affiliate Program That Is Generous and Innovative Has Just Been Launched by DigitalLord.com

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- DigitalLord.com has just announced the launch of its own innovative affiliate program. The company, which features online PC backup and online briefcase services, is giving people the chance to earn a 20 percent residual monthly commission, as long as the referred customer remains with the company.



The new affiliate program offers a win-win situation for those who take advantage of it. People will not only benefit from promoting the top-notch automatic online backup software and online briefcase service on their website or newsletter; they will also earn the commission on each customer who is referred.



As an article on the DigitalLord website explained, there are additional advantages to being part of the new affiliate program. For example, trial versions of the online backup and online briefcase services are available for people to try out before committing to the services. These sample versions are ideal for both individuals as well as business owners. To help affiliates land sales, DigitalLord.com is offering coupon codes to entice the new customers to sign up. These deals may greatly improve the chances of people using the services.



In order to market the high-quality services DigitalLord has to offer, affiliates can use a variety of methods, including promoting the link on popular social media websites like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and more. The DigitalLord website features several banners that affiliates can choose from to use as part of their marketing.



On the first day of the second month after a sale is made, the affiliate will be paid via PayPal. For example, commissions earned during the month of April will be paid on July 1. To get started, interested people merely need to sign up. Becoming an affiliate is completely free and there are no hidden risks or catches involved. Once an affiliate has been approved, he or she will receive an email with detailed instructions on what to do. After uploading the provided marketing materials to the desired websites, the affiliates can sit back and let the DigitalLord banners do the work for them.



For anybody who has dealt with the aftermath of a computer crash, DigitalLord can help people recover their data.



“Here at DigitalLord.com, we are the best online backup and online briefcase services provider,” an article on the website noted, adding that the company’s data center is secured and the service is superb.



“Recovery of your data is as simple as ABC. As a customer, just login to your account and click to download everything back to your old or new computer.”



About DigitalLord.com

DigitalLord.com is an online PC backup and Online Briefcase service provider. DigitalLord has just launched its own affiliate program. The affiliate program by DigitalLord.com provides affiliates with opportunity to earn a 20 percent residual monthly commission. For more information, please visit http://digitallord.com/affiliates