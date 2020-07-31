Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Affiliate Tracking Software Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Affiliate Tracking Software Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are QualityUnit (Slovakia), Tipalti (United States), Offerslook (United States), Scaleo (United Kingdom), Tapfiliate (The Netherlands), Affise Technologies (Vilnius), TrackingDesk (Israel), iDevDirect (United States), Codewise (Poland), Cellxpert (Israel)



Brief Overview on Affiliate Tracking Software

Affiliate tracking is the process of managing and tracking marketing activities, frequently through the use of special software and different plugins installed in affiliate websites. It is mostly used by businesses that own affiliate networks in order to manage its affiliates and gain insight into the performance of each affiliate and the network as a whole. This software is to allow the owner of affiliate networks to track the performance of their affiliates in order to measure which ones are driving traffic and revenue and to be able to give proper compensation. There are various aspects of affiliate tracking including CPC (Cost per click), CPA (Cost per acquisition), CPM (Cost per impression), CPS (Cost per sale), CPI (Cost per install) and others.



Recent Development in Global Affiliate Tracking Software Market:

On 5th March 2019, Codewise, the industryâ€™s first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers has introduced a brand new Voluum subscription Entry Plan and the industryâ€™s first marketplace for advertising offers fully integrated with ad-measurement and management functionalities



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand Due To Easy Account Management

- High Adoption Due To Features Such That in Depth Reporting



Market Trend

- Real-Time Tracking and Reporting

- Availability of Online As Well As Offline Tracking



Market Restraints:

- Rising Concern Regarding False Advertising, Unlawful Use of Trade Names, Logos, or Brands



Market Opportunities:

- Huge Demand in Various Business



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Affiliate Tracking Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Affiliate Tracking Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Affiliate Tracking Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Affiliate Tracking Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Affiliate Tracking Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Affiliate Tracking Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Affiliate Tracking Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Affiliate Tracking Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



