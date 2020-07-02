Affinitas Consulting Offers Offshore Company Formation Services to Entrepreneurs in the UAE

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Setting up businesses in the United Arab Emirates for entrepreneurs with a massive market for international business doesn't come handy without the right company to handle the project. They will have to slug it out with so many encumbrances before they set up their businesses without the aid of an offshore company formation with a solid background in placing them at the right place. Affinitas Consulting provides entrepreneurs with international interests in markets and have become well established and well known in the United Arab Emirates. In fact, they are the leading offshore company formation in UAE that offers businesses with the right jurisdiction because they will equip any venture with the proper structure, in the right location, to make everything else fall in place.



Responding to a query about offshore company formation service, Affinitas Consulting's spokesperson said, "We are the leading, one-stop resource for UAE and Emerging Market Solutions. As we help entrepreneurs with international interests looking for a business advisor to set up business in the United Arab Emirates, the Free Zones or on the UAE mainland depending on client needs. We ensure the legal protection of all parties across all possible business scenarios. We also have the option of setting up Limited Liabilities Companies in all Emirates using our trusted network of Emirati nationals that we routinely work with."



Affinitas Consulting offers offshore company benefits that are structured correctly, such as 100% income tax and corporate tax exemption, 100% capital and profit repatriation, among others. More so, when it comes to free zone company formation they provide client retains 100% ownership of the business, a 5% VAT is payable, a local sponsor is not required, and 0% VAT when trading internationally. For those looking for best offshore company formation service, Affinitas Consulting is sure to offer the best.



The spokesperson further added, "Our expert team is well conversant in English, Italian, and Russian. We focus primarily on advising individuals (HNI), family offices, entrepreneurs & SMEs in their execution of cross border projects that bridge Europe with Emerging Markets. We specialize in the following Emerging Markets but not exclusive to the United Arab Emirates, GCC, MENA and Indian subcontinent, Caucasus region (Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia) & Baltic republics (Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia), the UK & European Union (Malta), Russia. We make our network available to our clients to facilitate their progress in their strategic objectives."



When it comes to emerging markets at this contemporary time, Affinitas Consulting has the best offshore company formation in Uae without any iota of doubt. They possess professionalism, a great experience and a high level of confidentiality when it comes to providing customized solutions.



