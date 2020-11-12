Affinity at Serangon – Luxury Residential Development with Affordable Prices

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- Affinity luxury apartments at Serangon are made using updated, high quality materials and appliances. Since the intention is to provide a truly luxurious living experience, it makes sense that only the best would be used. With higher quality building materials and home appliances, residents will experience less mechanical failure within the apartment.



Affinity at Serangoon have professionally landscaped and maintained grounds for residents to enjoy, such as top-of-the-line amenities such as luxury pools and fitness centers. The luxury apartment's staff and service people are another drawing point. The high standards of customer service mean all requests and concerns will be addressed in a timely manner by courteous professionals.



Affinity at Serangoon is a new launch private condominium development. Located at Serangoon North Avenue 1, Affinity Serangoon Condominium sits at the site of the former HUDC estate – Serangoon Ville.Obtained by renowned developer Oxley Holdings at a price of $499 million, the new Affinity At Serangoon Development will enjoy a fresh 99 year lease, and be fully developed to the plot ratio of 2.8.



Affinity at Serangoon Condo provides all the luxury amenities like a swimming pool, home fitness center, beautiful backyard and much more in the same cost and without any added cost of maintenance. Affinity Condos is a safe and secured condominium living area, as it has secured entry gates and security guards to keep a check on who can enter each house.



Comprising of 1,052 units (1,012 Residential Units, 40 Strata Terrace Apartment, and 5 Commercial) over a 296,913sqft of land, there is plenty of space for amazing facilities and communal space for maximal family enjoyment.



With 7 blocks of 14 storeys, there are different size units to suit every family size and needs, from 1 bedroom to 4 bedroom + Study units and strata terrace. There are also various facings to choose, from unblocked views and swimming pool views.Affinity Serangoon Singapore is well-located. With the recent announcement of the Cross-Island MRT Line, Serangoon North MRT station is a mere 5 minutes walk away from Affinity at Serangoon, bringing much convenience to the residents. Amenities are also readily available, such as Serangoon Gardens Market and Nex.



Prices are also extremely attractive at Affinity at Serangoon. With premium quality fittings used at Affinity Condo, home owners can expect value for their purchases.



