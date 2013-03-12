Affirm Multiplex: An Anti-Aging Medical Procedure

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- At present, Affirm Multiplex (MPX) is the highly successful and effective medical treatment for the inevitable age-related manifestations such as wrinkled and sagging skin. These manifestations have been a huge challenge for a long period of time in the field of medicine since normal clinical practices could not provide effective results.



The anti-aging benefits that Affirm Multiplex offers have given the field of medicine, as well as the people, a light of hope to effectively manage age-related manifestations. The aforementioned medical procedure is widely accepted and embraced as the best anti-aging treatment by various countries across the globe. Medora Medical Centre for Medicine and Surgery, which is supervised by Dr Medora , is one of the few healthcare facilities that provide this breakthrough medical procedure. Affirm Multiplex offers a complete and general treatment for age-related complications.



It is greatly recommended for people who desire to have the best results without having to go through a long recuperation period after a major medical procedure. A large number people who have availed of the benefits of Affirm Multiplex are those who wants to have a facelift or a body lift without undergoing the risks in surgeries. Moreover, this medical breakthrough is slowly becoming famous in many countries like Hong Kong, Japan, and USA because it is a patented procedure that promises high quality results to its patients.



For people searching for the most effective and reliable anti-aging treatment, Medora Medical Centre offers a notable medical procedure related to this. Highly skilled and experienced cosmetic surgeons and medical professionals like Dr Medora are the ones who perform this procedure. Hence, it is a medical service greatly praised by a lot of individuals because of its outstanding results.



In addition, Affirm Multiplex may also be availed by people who want to improve their physical appearance. This is performed by registered medical practitioners who will provide you the treatment according to your individualized needs and preferences. Although many people take this as a general cosmetic procedure, this medical service needs to be done by distinguished and competent medical professionals like Dr Medora . It is in Medora Medical Centre for Medicine and Surgery where you can get this high-class medical procedure.



To know more about Medora Centre, visit www.cosmeticsurgeon.sg



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Dr Zubin Medora

Medical Director and Primary Care Doctor

Medora Centre for Medicine and Surgery

Phone: 6836 6035



Business Mailing Address:

#03-08 Camden Medical Centre,

One Orchard Boulevard, Singapore 248649

E-mail: enquiries@cosmeticsurgeon.sg

Website: www.cosmeticsurgeon.sg