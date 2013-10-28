City Edge Offers Affordable Accommodation in Melbourne for a Satisfying Sojourn

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Abiding by both old and new rules of the hospitality sector, City Edge has garnered unchallengeable recognition among business and leisure travellers for offering Affordable Accommodation in Melbourne.



The apartment accommodation solutions offered by City Edge are extra comfortable and an apt deal for value conscious people. Every Melbourne accommodation facility offered by them is well serviced, fully furnished and situated near places of strategic importance in Melbourne. Besides this, tourists can select from diverse range of solutions ranging from economical self-catering apartments to more luxurious apartments.



City Edge arrangements are managed by a team of experienced professionals, also known for their unmatchable and credible hospitality. All the bookings are carried out expeditiously whether these are done using internet or through more traditional at the desk methods. Those who are in the city for a short period of time can go for City Edge's studio apartments in Melbourne. These apartments incorporate the all the necessary amenities and are available in one and two bedroom options.



City Edge is a client oriented entity – always maintaining reasonable tariffs on all accommodation deals in Melbourne. Managed by a trained staff, these apartments are always prim and proper and well furnished with all the basic arrangements that facilitate a rewarding experience for guests. Online booking of any of the apartments allows travellers and tourist to make considerable savings.



About City Edge Apartment Hotels

City Edge Apartment Hotels offers quality apartment accommodation in Melbourne for the informed traveller at the right price. City Edge is known for its friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions in servicing the needs of informed and value conscious travellers for nearly two decades. Their apartments are in locations specifically selected close to key Melbourne business centers and tourist destinations. A City Edge apartment is complete with living, dining and sleeping areas and fully equipped kitchens.



For more information, please visit http://www.cityedge.com.au/page/accommodation_info.html