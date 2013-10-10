Affordable and Good Quality Trailers at Trailer & Trailers Retail Outlet

Thomastown, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Trailer & Trailers is a newly launched retail outlet committed to providing top quality trailers and accessories to customers from Australia at fair and affordable prices. This retail outlet stocks completely Australian made trailers (75%) and Australian assembled trailers (25%). Trailer & Trailers guarantees that all the supplied trailers are designed and manufactured in such a way to comply with the rules formulated by Australian Safety Standards and Design Regulations. In addition, the offered custom-made as well as other trailers are said to be built and engineered by experts and skilled technicians in order to withstand the rough and tough Australian ground conditions. Purchasers are ensured complete peace of mind by the provision of 12 month warranty for all trailers.



The website trailertrailers.com.au features a number of Flat Top trailers, Stock Crate trailers, Van trailers with single and double Axle, ATV trailers, Camping trailers, Tipper trailers with single and dual Axle, Plant trailers, Gardening trailers with single and dual Axle, Motorbike trailers, Cage trailers, Tradesman/Half Tradesman trailers, Car trailers (semi flat), Car Carrier trailers (flat top/box), Box trailers with single and dual Axle. Trailer & Trailers stocks some particular range of accessories and spare parts for meeting the trailer requirements. Before making the final purchase decision on trailers, potential customers can consult with the experienced and professional staff of Trailer & Trailers, as they will be providing them with substantial information regarding various trailers, registration processes and their use.



The website says, “Our aim is to offer and hold stock of as many trailer types as possible so that you can feel confident to visit us and drive away with your new trailer on the same day.”



The wide selection of accessories offered by Trailer & Trailers include 2 Way Coupling Lock, 4/5 Stud Style Wheels, Anchor, Lashing Rings, D Shackles Anchors, Hitches, Electric Brake System, Flat Light Plug - Male/Female, hitch Pin, Hitch Pin Lock – L Shape/Straight, Jockey Wheels/inner, PVC hooks, Ratchet tie Down Straps/HD Straps, Rectangular LED lights, Slide Out Steps, Side Marker lights, Stabilisers, Touch Up Cans and so on. Customers can avail special offers on selected products through the website trailertrailers.com.au.



Purchase reliable, affordable and good quality trailers in a relaxed environment from the Trailer & Trailers undercover showroom. To get more information about Trailer & Trailers, visit http://www.trailertrailers.com.au



About Trailer & Trailers

The Trailer & Trailers retail outlet opened for service in 2013, and within a short time period of time, this dealer has attained a top position among other trailer sellers in Australia. Trailer accessories, spare parts and related items are also offered by this supplier to meet the specified needs of customers.



Media Contact

Trailer & Trailers

Contact: Media Relation

Address: 351 Settlement Road

Thomastown, Victoria

Australia 3074

Tel: 03 9494 3100

Email: infome@trailertrailers.com.au

URL: http://www.trailertrailers.com.au