Affordable and High Quality Jewelries All at JewelryRoom.com

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- For high quality and affordable jewelry, JewelryRoom.com is the best site to be! JewelryRoom.com provides a one of a kind experience to everyone to have a chance to have their own jewelry at a very reasonable price! All it takes is choose the right jewelry, bid for it for an appropriate price and finally own the jewelry and wait for it to be shipped. JewelryRoom.com simplifies everything!



Because jewelries offered by JewelryRoom.com offers are from liquidations, bankruptcies, and overstock sales, they can sell them with lower prices. To be able to have wider reach to all of the jewelry customers, they decided to also have online auction. With this jewelry auction, everyone have the chance to see available cheap jewelry and make a bid for it. JewelryRoom.com is always more than happy to sell discount jewelry. They are committed to share the discount that they had from the jewelries that they acquired.



JewelryRoom.com makes sure that their customers are knowledgeable as well about the jewelries that they offer. For diamond rings, they have important things to remember for the buyers before they decide to buy one. They have this “4 C’s” of diamonds such as color, clarity, carat weight, and cut. Every diamond listed on their site contains a full description about the 4 C’s. They also added that style, metal and size should also be considered. All these and more are discussed on JewelryRoom.com. Their auctions are safe and fair that’s why more and more jewelry buyers are joining their auctions.



About JewelryRoom.com

JewelryRoom.com was started by a reputable jewelry manufacturer that had been a trusted name in the industry since 1955. In 1999, this manufacturer decided to expand to internet jewelry auctions in order to better serve all of the jewelry customers around the world. The online auction side of the business started off on eBay, where they earned the rank of the Titanium Power Seller. Since 1999, they have completed over 1 million online transactions, and they’ve learned how to bring their customers the wide variety of diamond rings that they demand at an affordable price level.



JewelryRoom.com can definitely be trusted! Their auctions are safe and fair, and they pride themselves on being a reliable, established presence in the online diamond auction niche.



Feel free to provide any comments and suggestions about this press release:

Kevin Chan

Contact Phone: 808-9223499

Contact Email: help@jewelryroom.com

Website - http://www.jewelryroom.com/

Complete Address: R.T.Overseas 1188 Bishop Street, Unit 1107, Century Square Honolulu, Hawaii 96813