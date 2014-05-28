Affordable Auto Glass Now Offers Same Day Call out Service for Emergency Repair and Replacement

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Chipping a windshield may seem like something that can be ignored, but tiny vibrations in the car, or simply mounting a curb can cause that chip to become a crack, which requires the whole windshield to be replaced. This can be expensive; so many insurers offer the option of having chips repaired on policy, to save both parties money down the line, if individuals can find a reliable windshield repair specialist. Affordable Auto Glass Now are just such a company, that now offers this service with a lifetime guarantee, and will come to an individual’s home or place of work, or even the roadside to replace a cracked windscreen or repair a chip.



The company use cutting edge techniques designed to repair chips so that the glass is even stronger at the point of the chip than elsewhere, enabling the company to offer a lifetime guarantee. Examples of their work can be found on the website, together with more information on how they work with insurers to ensure the lowest quote.



The company is based in St. Louis, and serves the Greater St. Louis, Wentzville, Lake St. Louis, O’Fallen, St. Peters, St. Charles and Maryland Heights areas, but has plans to expand as their services are undertaken by more and more clients looking for great service at great value.



A spokesperson for Affordable Auto Glass Now explained, “The company has 25 years of experience dealing with auto glass repairs. We are traditional in our values, but is from traditional in our methodology, using cutting edge techniques to create perfect repairs and replacements that we guarantee for a lifetime, even when undertaken roadside as the result of an emergency. We will even deal directly with insurers so individuals needn’t pay us directly. We also offer a price match guarantee to ensure that we are the most competitive service in town, so individuals needn’t worry about their premiums spiking. They are in good hands with us.”



About Affordable Auto Glass Now

Affordable Auto Glass Now is a family-owned business that prides itself on quality customer service. They have expertise and professionalism that can ensure clients a successful experience when they require auto glass replacement and/or repairs. The company has become such a success thanks to repeat customers and referrals, and works hard to go the extra mile. For more information please visit: http://affordableautoglassnow.com/