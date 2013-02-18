Affordable Care Act (Obama Care) Is Worsening, Instead of Improving, Access and Affordability

Niles, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Remember this? March 2010 Nancy Pelosi famously stated: "We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it." Well now, small business owners and working people regardless of their political affiliations are seeing it. They like it even less than before they were able to “…find out what is in it.”



To this day that legislation has never passed Congress through the ‘front door’. Only Congressional Democrats voted for it and failed to get 60 votes. Instead the Democratic controlled Senate forced it on Americans through a 'special' back door called reconciliation and President Obama signed it into law.



They promised that medical costs would decline, savings would materialize from competition and access to ‘Insurance Exchanges’ would give everyone access to medical insurance. What has actually happened? Prices for medical care have increased 20% to 30% on individual families and small employers in the first year with a forecast of another 25-30% increase in the coming year 2013.



What about those exchanges to create competition? The deadline is October 1, 2013 as Obamacare mandates. Only 17 states have agreed to create exchanges. There are two major reasons they will not be coming soon, on time, or at all. Cost and complexity make it something that will make it virtually impossible. The states simply cannot afford to do it.



Secondly as it was predicted by Paul Howard and Stephen T. Parente in the June 2010 Kaiser Family Foundation: Logistically, these requirements present a massive challenge. For the first time, secure data feeds from the Departments of Homeland Security (establishing legal immigrant or US citizen status), Justice (for felon history), Treasury (for tax return information to impute income) and the Social Security Administration (establishing that the recipient is not deceased) would have to be combined. These data feeds would then have to be securely coordinated by the Department of Health and Human Services. There is no history of these agencies ever bringing their data together at this scale. It would qualify as the largest IT integration project in U.S. history.



For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://www.onecallusa.com/



Contact: Michelle DeWitt, VP Public Relations

Company: Bob Korvas Agency

Address: 8111 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL 60714

Telephone No.: 847-470-8830

Email: michelle.bka@earthlink.net

Website: www.OneCallUSA.com



Additional Health, Auto and Home Insurance Discounts available in IL (Illinois), AZ (Arizona) and WI (Wisconsin)