Affordable Care Act Spurring Growth in U.S. Call Centers

McAlester, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Though there is contention over the Affordable Care Act throughout the U.S., it appears the legislation is having positive ancillary benefits. Call centers all over the country are being flooded with citizens seeking answers.



Nearshore Americas reports the call center job board CallCenterCrossing recently added over 9,000 jobs in response to heavy call activity from service providers. This was an almost 50 percent increase in the available jobs listed. The surge in hiring is directly attributable to ObamaCare, which is causing all sorts of businesses to rethink their answering services and staffing requirements.



For those companies experiencing high call volumes, utilizing an outsourced answering service will help meet customers’ needs. The immediate assistance allows clients to optimize their business models and save money on overhead costs, which is beneficial for all stakeholders. No customer likes getting a busy signal or waiting in a queue to speak to a representative. It is important to find a business partner that knows how to answer calls and offers affordable rates.



CallCentive is an outsourced, U.S. answering service and call center that values customer satisfaction and representing clients’ brands. Representatives are all highly trained technicians capable of delivering positive customer experiences. Whether clients need call patching, wake-up calls or cellular answering, CallCentive has what it takes to deliver reliable service.



For further information on outsourced call services and CallCentive, please phone (918) 426-3818 to speak to a representative. For those experiencing a surge in call volumes, using an answering service is a prudent business decision. Learn more about meeting customers’ needs by calling today.



Contact Information:

CallCentive

Call Center & Answer Service

Address:

1201 North Main

McAlester, OK 74501

Phone: (918) 426-3818

Website: http://callcentive.com/