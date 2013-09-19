Affordable Carpet Cleaning Now Available in the Seattle Area

Auburn, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Customers can now find affordable Tacoma carpet cleaning services from Turbo Carpet Cleaning. The company uses a specialized grid cleaning system and provides a 24-hour follow up to ensure satisfaction. All of its technicians are certified, so customers can expect the most professional and friendly service.



Seattle carpet cleaning is available, with a free estimate that can be received online. It is effective at removing bugs, trapped dirt and dust, preventing mold formation, and allowing carpets to look like new. Carpet cleaning in Renton is also a very popular area, and clients get service features such as stain removal, oil and gum removal, plus tile and grout cleaning.



In addition, customers looking for Carpet cleaning in Puyallup, just like all of the company’s service area, can receive cleaning of hard surfaces and upholstery. It doesn’t end there, Carpet dying, water extraction, and carpet installation and stretching services are also affordable. Tubro Carpet Cleaning is as convenient as it is inexpensive. The company will also make repairs to carpets so they last longer.



Along with the services provided for Edgewood residents, Turbo Carpet Cleaning also offers tips for use on a daily basis. It recommends regular vacuuming and spill clean up as soon as one occurs. Rugs and mats are also suggested for protection, while shoes should be kept off when on carpets.



Contractors are trained and experienced in all forms of carpet cleaning. Quality assurance is guaranteed as a walkthrough with photos is provided. Contractors use corner and trim protectors to prevent damage. Homes are therefore guaranteed to look better after service.



The company has worked to make its products affordable to homes throughout its service area. For more information and a free quote, go to the website at www.turbocarpetcleaning.com



About Turbo Carpet Cleaning

Turbo Carpet Cleaning employs professional contractors to clean homes and commercial properties such as offices and restaurants. All technicians are certified and the company guarantees satisfaction through a specialized grid cleaning system, 24-hour follow ups, and corner and trim protectors. Carpet stain, oil, and gum removal; water extraction; hard surface cleaning; tile and grout cleaning; and more are provided throughout Seattle, WA and the surrounding area.