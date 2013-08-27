Affordable Comfort Heating & Cooling Announces Free Estimates on All AC Installations

Clovis, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Affordable Comfort Heating & Cooling, a full service HVAC company specializing in air conditioning repair in Clovis, NM, is making local homeowners aware of their offer of free estimates on all air conditioning installation.



With increased reliance on air conditioning units in hot summer months, particularly August, Affordable Comfort Heating & Cooling is making it a point to provide free estimates to all homeowners seeking to install new AC units. Whether it’s the replacement of an existing AC unit or a brand new installation for a home, Affordable Comfort Heating & Cooling is happy to quote customers on the costs associated with different brands, models, service and installation.



“Summer is a prime time for homeowners to realize the deficiencies of their existing AC systems. When your home’s AC unit isn’t up to par or is outdated, you shouldn’t wait to have it replaced—especially with high temperatures forcing you inside,” says Philip Fields, Owner of Affordable Comfort Heating & Cooling. “We’re happy to offer free estimates on all of our popular brands, models and the superior work that we do. With our free estimate, there won’t be any hidden costs when it comes to air conditioning repair in Clovis, NM.”



Affordable Comfort Heating & Cooling has been providing air conditioning and heating services to the residents of Clovis, Portales and Eastern New Mexico since 1998. The company installs, services and repairs all types of heating and cooling units and is considered among the leading HVAC specialists in the state.



A certified Frigidaire dealer, Affordable Comfort Heating & Cooling is also an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The expert HVAC contractor in Clovis, NM is bonded and insured, serving Clovis, Portales and all surrounding areas within 30 miles.



“We’ve been a trusted source for AC repair in our service area for the better part of 15 years,” says Fields. “People know that when they call us, they’re going to get the best service and highest quality installation, no matter what’s troubling their home’s HVAC system.”



To learn more about Affordable Comfort Heating & Cooling, its services or expertise, or to receive a free estimate on AC installation, please call 575-760-4995 or visit http://affordableheatingandcooling.net/.