Affordable Commercial Playground Equipment All in One Place

New Milford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Commercial playground purchases have always been a daunting task for most educators. Playground equipment can often be on the expensive side. Price also comes in the way of quality and this is what affordableplaygrounds.com addresses. This is a website that is meant for customers who are on a budget and at the same time don’t want to compromise on the quality of the product.



The website is on its way to a big launch giving customers the freedom to make smart choices without having to think twice about spending a lot of money. The website comes from Trassig.Corp, a commercial playground company with special focus on providing services and products related to the field of commercial playground. The company brings to the table expertise that is key to designing efficient play systems which are high on quality and function.



With the launch of the new website, the company aims to make its products more affordable, adding a new dimension to its already popular set of products. With prices as low as these, property owners as well as respective authorities can get quality products installed for less without letting go of the safety aspect that is a very big concern when it comes to the sale of commercial playground equipment.



Affordableplaygrounds.com connects customers with the other popular services offered by Trassig.Corp. The company is involved in the design and installation of a variety of playground setups both for group as well as individual play. It is also involved in the repair and maintenance of these playgrounds making it a comprehensive provider for commercial playground products and services.



About Trassig.Corp

With more than 12 years of experience in the business of supplying commercial playground equipment, the company has come a long way from being a supplier to a full-fledged service provider. It also adopts a highly customer centric approach which makes sure customers get the best when it comes to quality and the price.



The launch of the new website affordableplaygrounds.com also is part of this pursuit. The website is a great way to take a look at the different products offered and also a platform to do comparison shopping in order to get the best prices in the market. To know more, log onto trassig.com



Media Contact



Trassig Corp.

564 Danbury Rd.

New Milford, CT 06776

203-659-0456

info@trassig.com

http://affordableplaygrounds.com/