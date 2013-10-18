Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Because of the high cost associated with many diet plans, dieters can very quickly become discouraged. Diet Doc offers personalized diet plans that are compatible with each patient’s individual body type, metabolism and medical conditions, while fitting comfortably into almost any budget, making this modern and safe fast weight loss approach available to everyone.



The professionals at Diet Doc are passionate about helping people reduce their weight to avoid weight related diseases and conditions. The company’s goal is to keep their comprehensive, medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans affordable to many people, not just a select few. Diet Doc patients often comment that the company’s pricing model is half of the competitions. Learning to be healthy should not be expensive. Diet Doc’s mission is to help everyone who wants to lose unhealthy weight successfully achieve their goals without breaking the bank.



The expert fast weight loss staff at Diet Doc intimately understands the art of losing weight safely, rapidly and successfully. Decades of scientific research, combined with the knowledge and expertise of the board certified doctors, nurses, certified nutritionists and coaches have enabled Diet Doc to guide thousands toward a healthier future by losing unwanted, embarrassing and unhealthy excess fat. By sharing the knowledge of the specially trained fast weight loss team, patients are losing weight inexpensively, rapidly and permanently.



The professionals at Diet Doc have developed their prescription hCG diet plans that are founded on the principles of making healthy food choices, while being less costly. Certified nutritionists design affordable diet plans that are based upon the medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs of each patient on a personal level. Prescription hCG diet plans are created for those who have reached a weight loss plateau and are struggling to take off that last 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Affordable diet plans are tailored to meet the needs of each patient, as well as being designed to fit comfortably into almost any budget.



While eating healthy foods will lead to longevity and better health, many become discouraged when facing weight loss plateaus or slow weight loss. The addition of Diet Doc’s prescription hCG, administered under strict medical supervision, kick starts the metabolism and, when combined with the tailor made and affordable diet plans, promotes rapid weight loss while also naturally suppressing the appetite. Because the prescription hCG is enhanced with energy boosting vitamin B12, patients are losing weight rapidly without suffering the typical loss of energy or between-meal hunger, often associated with dieting.



Because Diet Doc supplies only the purest form of their powerful prescription hCG, affordable diet plans that are customized to each patient’s personal needs, while being affordable to almost everyone, along with a level of personal service that is unequaled by competitors, the company has become the most trusted and reliable prescription hCG diet plan in the nation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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