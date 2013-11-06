Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity rates continue to soar in the United States, with 13 southern states topping the charts with at least 30% of their population rated as obese. Reported by USA today, experts believe that obesity may be related more directly to lack of income, as there seems to be a correlation between obesity and poor food choices due to lower income levels. Dr. George Bray, an obesity expert at Louisiana State University, believes that, because the southern States tend to have lower and more limited incomes with higher poverty rates, families are forced to buy foods that are less expensive and these foods, quite often, tend to contain a lot of sugar, salt and fat.



Although following a diet plan diet plan that is rich in essential nutrients and whole, unprocessed foods can help one avoid gaining unhealthy excess weight, these foods can become rather costly, causing many dieters to become discouraged. In light of this report, Diet Doc now designs more affordable diet plans, tailored to the individual needs of each patient while fitting comfortably into almost any budget. The professionals at Diet Doc are serious and passionate about helping all people reduce their weight to avoid certain diseases and health conditions associated with being overweight. The company strives to keep their comprehensive, medically, supervised prescription hormone diet program affordable to many people, not just a select few. Patients often comment that Diet Doc’s pricing model is half that of other diet programs. This is because the company’s mission is to help people lose weight with affordable diet programs while teaching what specific foods will cause a weight loss reaction in their body to keep weight off permanently. If the company does their best with each patient, the trust of many is gained.



By utilizing the most current technology, Diet Doc now has the ability to reach those in even the most remote locations in the country and patients can begin their journey to improved health from the comfort of their own living room. By simply dialing the phone or logging onto the computer, medical evaluations, physician consults and progress monitoring can be accomplished, avoiding time consuming, embarrassing and costly visits to weight loss clinics. For added convenience, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone and supplements will be delivered directly to each qualified patient’s door.



The professionals at Diet Doc have developed their prescription diet plans Diet Doc have developed their prescription diet plans that are founded on the principles of making healthy food choices, while being less costly. Diet Doc designs customized affordable diet plans that are based upon the medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs of each patient on a personal level.



Diet plans are created for those who have reached a weight loss plateau and are struggling to take off that last 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Affordable diet plans are tailored to meet the needs of each patient, as well as being designed to fit comfortably into almost any budget, making losing excess weight and looking forward to a healthy future affordable for almost everyone. Patients who follow the prescription hormone diet programs lose weight rapidly without starvation, without using unhealthy medications and without breaking the bank.



Call today to speak with a fast weight loss specialist to learn more about Diet Doc’s affordable diet programs and to schedule a free consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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