Affordable Food Safety Available for Small Food Manufacturers with Icicle Software

Richmond, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Burton Software (http://www.BurtonSoftware.com), maker of Icicle a solution for middle and small food manufacturers, was featured in a recent issue of WTG Blog. The article titled, “Global Food Safety Just Became Affordable,” authored by Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, noted, “While required of small food manufacturers, food safety documentation technology was too expensive for 90 percent of the food industry, which have fewer than 200 employees and annual revenues of less than $20 million. The introduction of cloud-based solutions has changed the food safety and quality conversation for even the very smallest companies.”



Steven Burton, who developed the Icicle solution shared, “Food companies now have the ability to fully synchronize operations across facilities and across the globe. The emergence of a new hazard or a change to any aspect of an existing hazard is immediately understood. Automatic alerts initiate recalls and modifications to existing formulas. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are available to employees regardless of physical location. Documentation which validates food safety procedures can be printed on-demand to satisfy the requirements of auditors regardless of which specific certification authority certifies the company’s products.”



Increasingly companies are turning to HACCP and the ISO 22000 standard to control for the wild variability and food quality variances found between different nations. ISO 22000 is the international standard for food safety management systems and requires a rigorous ISO audit to confirm eligibility. ISO 22000 emphasizes communication, systems management, prerequisite programs and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s HACCP principles to ensure complete food safety along the food chain. Manufacturing facilities must be structured to dynamically integrate quality and food safety management programs, assuring the ability to produce high-quality, safe products.



Investigating the potential for a technological solution to the problem of creating, managing and verifying food safety, Burton found that existing systems that could help reduce the risk of food-borne illnesses were either too expensive or inadequate to achieve the rigorous task. Quickly the mission became developing an affordable, enterprise-scale solution to improve the safety of the world’s food supply. Icicle is the result of these efforts.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.wtgblog.com/global-food-safety-just-became-affordable/.



Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution:



Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



About HACCP

Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

(800) 299-8955