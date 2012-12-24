Affordable Health Insurance for Young Adults Is Already a Reality in Ohio

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Affordable health insurance is on tap in Ohio for young adults. The system is slowly beginning to change.



“It’s interesting to watch the individual states response to implementing ‘Obamacare.’ Some say they will not cooperate. Others have contracted to have health insurance exchanges built, and others have already set up their exchanges,” remarked Clelland Green, RHU, CEO, and President of Benepath, Pennsylvania.



Take Ohio for instance, where The Affordable Care Act, nicknamed ‘Obamacare,’ is credited for providing affordable health insurance to 18 to 25-year olds, an increases of over 5 percent since 2009. Ohio isn’t alone in noticing this change. “They are just the most recent to examine their statistics. Overall, there are 36 other states with higher numbers of insured young adults, which can only be a good thing,” stated Green.



The Affordable Care Act has a provision in it that lets parents keep their children on their health insurance policy until they are 26-years-old, even if they happen to be married, are not living at home, are eligible for health insurance under an employer’s plan, or are still in school. It also has a provision that provides coverage for children 18-years-old, or younger, who have pre-existing conditions.



“Even though a large number of ‘Obamacare’ provisions don’t go into effect until 2014, there are signs of benefits already beginning to accrue to Americans, including increased coverage for youth. It’s a step in the right direction, and in some instances, change is the harbinger of good things to come later. It’s a challenge to change the health care system as we know it today. Along the way there will be glitches, complaints and misunderstandings. However, in the long run, it holds out the promise of healthier Americans,” Green opined.



