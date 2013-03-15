myMEDholiday.com Now Provides Information on Rehabilitation Centers and Procedures

Thailand, Bangkok -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- This new category can be accessed via the easy-to-use Medical Treatments drop-down menu which features providers and procedures in various disciplines of medicine in Singapore, India, and Thailand.



The site defines Rehabilitation as “a process of medical and psychotherapeutic treatment used to reintegrate a person back to society,” and includes information on speech, occupational, and physical therapies, as well as alcohol & drug addiction treatment, and neuro-rehabilitation.



An upper-level marketing representative at the company observed, “Rehabilitation centers are such an important part of the healthcare community, and we recognized an opportunity to better serve our clients by adding them to our listings. We feel they’re a perfect fit with our other specialist clinics and as a medical tourism option in general.”



Dedicating a segment of your website to those who are trying to recover from serious illness or injury, or from surgery or addiction, is certainly admirable, but it is also functional as rehabilitation gains steam as a popular medical holiday option. People in need of rehab treatments are looking overseas more and more because of the affordable healthcare there, and due to its compatibility with the relaxed environs and doting service found in hospitals and clinics in places like Thailand.



Aside from specialist clinics like rehabilitation centers, myMEDholiday.com also includes a wealth of information on various other medical providers such as hospitals, spas, and medical travel agencies, and offers other benefits such as an interface which allows direct access to doctors, clinics and hospitals; a robust search engine so patients can choose facilities based on specific criteria like language support or accreditation; and, an informative blog that covers a wide variety of topics.



myMEDholiday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently.



